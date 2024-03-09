Shankar Mahadevan slammed for singing Bollywood songs during Mahashivratri celebration; “I wonder why he was called?” »





Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan recently performed at the grand Mahashivratri celebration organized on Friday evening at Sadhgurus Isha Foundation. As videos of his performances started getting noticed on social media, many fans were disappointed to see him performing Bollywood songs at the event. Shankar Mahadevan promises exhilarating performance in Mahashivratri@Shankar_Live#WakeUpWithAdiyogi #Mahashivratri2024 pic.twitter.com/yDP4Uoh7L9

Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) March 8, 2024 #shankarmahadevan singing #Rock On has #MahaShivaratri event @ishafoundation @SadhguruJV What is happening? pic.twitter.com/MgCGDjYCqv

Himanshu Arora (@himaanshuarora) March 8, 2024 Apart from the fans present at the event, the event was also streamed live on social media and many fans expressed their displeasure over Bollywood songs being played and performed at the event. A user wrote, “Dear Shankar Mahadevan, #IshaFoundation is not a FilmFare stage to perform so called Bollywood songs. and this Lady Voice… Ufff. #Sadguru Plz Don't invite @Shankar_Live again for Isha Mahashivratri “ Meanwhile, another added, “Shankar Mahadevan somehow disrupted the beauty of the event by singing filmic songs just to promote his sons. Such a beautiful event does not require stupid filmic songs.” Take a look at some other reactions: Dear Shankar Mahadevan, #IshaFoundation is not a FilmFare stage for performing so-called Bollywood songs. and this Lady Voice… Ufff. #Sadgourou Please don't invite @Shankar_Live Once again for Isha Mahashivratri. #ASHAMED #WakeUpWithAdiyogi #Mahashivratri2024

MEMEPACT (@mee_VijayKumar) March 8, 2024 Shankar Mahadevan somehow disrupted the beauty of the event by singing filmy songs just to promote his sons. Such a beautiful event does not require stupid, filmy songs. Manu Rana (@manu0387) March 8, 2024 SEE ALSO: Shark Tank India: Amit Jain and Vineeta slam Aman Gupta for bad advice, then hit back 'Amit Ji Apka Naam Kharab…' Why is Shankar Mahadevan performing Bollywood songs at an ostensibly religious ceremony? Or is it just a veneer of religiosity for what seems like a cheesy commercial performance?? Gettherafeout (@madmadridistan) March 8, 2024 Shame on Shankar Mahadevan for singing Bollywood songs on this auspicious day. I wonder why he was called when they had not prepared anything for Mahashivratri. Sumit (@sumit21aug) March 8, 2024 Announcing his presence at the Mahashivratri celebration, Mahadevan had used the official handle X of the Isha Foundation to express his enthusiasm. He also said that he would sing songs dedicated to Lord Shiva. But he also added that due to audience demands, he will sing a few Bollywood songs like 'Zinda from Bhaag Milkha, Rock On, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, Mast Magan, Mitwa, Breathless and of course a lot of Shiva songs. Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussains' fusion band Shakti recently won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album This Moment. Cover image: Twitter

