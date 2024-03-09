Entertainment
Eugene Levy's Walk of Fame Ceremony: Catherine O'Hara, Jason Biggs and More Co-Stars Show Their Support
Eugene Lévy received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, and many friends, family and former co-stars were there to cheer him on.
While his son and Schitt Creek her co-star, Dan Levy, was unable to attend the ceremony because he is currently filming a movie in Bulgaria — “and tell me, this doesn't look like an episode straight out of a movie.” Schitt Creek” Levy joked – he was celebrated by his daughter Sarah Levy, longtime co-star Catherine O'Haraand even Jason Biggswho played Levy's son in American pie franchise.
“My second son, Jim, is here,” Levy, 77, shared with the crowd. “I like that you're here, Jason, honestly.”
In his speech, Levy marveled at the honor, remarking, “Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is about as far away from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada as you can get.”
And he got choked up as he thanked his family for their support, especially his wife of nearly 50 years, Deb.
“Here’s some irony for you: I’m not the funny guy in my family,” he said emotionally. “This medal belongs to my wife, Deb. And yet I get the star. Go figure.”
“But here’s what I know: You can’t put your name on a star on Hollywood Boulevard without someone supporting you,” he continued. “And Deb has had mine for 47 years, so there would be no star today without you.”
O'Hara and Levy received their biggest acclaim for playing Moira and Johnny Rose in the Emmy Award-winning comedy, Schitt Creek, which was co-created by Levy and his real-life son, but the two have worked together for decades – including in numerous Christopher Guest films, and share an undeniable comedic chemistry on screen.
“Eugene is a gentleman in every sense of the word,” O’Hara said as he took the stage. “Eugène takes his comedy very seriously… He's obviously funny. But he's not afraid to laugh at himself. In fact, most of his self-effacing jokes are about the fact that he thinks he doesn't “It's not funny at all, which is ridiculous.”
O'Hara praised his longtime co-star for “relaunching or nurturing the careers of so many of his friends,” noting that their collaborations began in the 1970s, at The Second City, through their roles in the films de Guest, and until the present.
“Not only did Eugene share six joy-filled years with me and his family in a series he created with his son, Daniel, but I believe every opportunity I've been given since then is a direct result of that series”, she marveled. “Don’t tell him, I owe him a lot of time.”
“Eugene is not at all a typical Hollywood star. He is a very, very private man,” concluded the 70-year-old actress. “He tried to keep it that way, anyway. But Eugene, I'm sorry to say, your immense talent and unpretentious love are just going to make us want to know you more and more. I love you. I I'm so proud of you.”
Levy was introduced at the ceremony by his daughter, Sarah Levy, who also starred in Schitt Creek in the role of the bubbly waitress Twyla Sands.
“Dad, we are all incredibly proud of you and we are thrilled to be here today to see you receive your star,” she shared. “I am continually amazed by his endurance. His attention to detail. His passion. And his unwavering dedication to his craft… Ultimately, he showed my brother and me how important it is to do what you “We love it. I think most, if not all, of his success comes from the fact that he absolutely loves what he does. Not as much as golf. But almost.”
To her father, she concluded with a laugh: “We love you so much. And we can't wait for people to walk all over you.”
RELATED CONTENT:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.etonline.com/eugene-levys-walk-of-fame-ceremony-catherine-ohara-jason-biggs-and-more-co-stars-show-their-support
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eugene Levy's Walk of Fame Ceremony: Catherine O'Hara, Jason Biggs and More Co-Stars Show Their Support
- Pilots beat Eagles on Friday morning
- Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 Recap
- Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in North East, including strategic Sela Tunnel
- Shankar Mahadevan slammed for singing Bollywood songs during Mahashivratri celebration; “I wonder why he was called?” »
- Stakeknife: British IRA spies probably cost more lives than those saved in the Troubles
- Imran Khan-backed candidate demands postponement of presidential poll
- Xi Jinping asks military to prepare for naval war – Executive Digest
- Tribe rolls into CAA tournament victory over North Carolina A&T
- Hot Board: Next Michigan Football Running Back Coach Candidates
- About fashion and education in a bygone era | History
- Google's newest office has AI designers struggling in the Wi-Fi desert