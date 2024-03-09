Eugene Levy's Walk of Fame Ceremony: Catherine O'Hara, Jason Biggs and More Co-Stars Show Their Support

Eugene Lévy received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, and many friends, family and former co-stars were there to cheer him on.

While his son and Schitt Creek her co-star, Dan Levy, was unable to attend the ceremony because he is currently filming a movie in Bulgaria — “and tell me, this doesn't look like an episode straight out of a movie.” Schitt Creek” Levy joked – he was celebrated by his daughter Sarah Levy, longtime co-star Catherine O'Haraand even Jason Biggswho played Levy's son in American pie franchise.

“My second son, Jim, is here,” Levy, 77, shared with the crowd. “I like that you're here, Jason, honestly.”

In his speech, Levy marveled at the honor, remarking, “Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is about as far away from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada as you can get.”

And he got choked up as he thanked his family for their support, especially his wife of nearly 50 years, Deb.

“Here’s some irony for you: I’m not the funny guy in my family,” he said emotionally. “This medal belongs to my wife, Deb. And yet I get the star. Go figure.”

“But here’s what I know: You can’t put your name on a star on Hollywood Boulevard without someone supporting you,” he continued. “And Deb has had mine for 47 years, so there would be no star today without you.”

Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara at Levy's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 8, 2024. – Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

O'Hara and Levy received their biggest acclaim for playing Moira and Johnny Rose in the Emmy Award-winning comedy, Schitt Creek, which was co-created by Levy and his real-life son, but the two have worked together for decades – including in numerous Christopher Guest films, and share an undeniable comedic chemistry on screen.

“Eugene is a gentleman in every sense of the word,” O’Hara said as he took the stage. “Eugène takes his comedy very seriously… He's obviously funny. But he's not afraid to laugh at himself. In fact, most of his self-effacing jokes are about the fact that he thinks he doesn't “It's not funny at all, which is ridiculous.”

O'Hara praised his longtime co-star for “relaunching or nurturing the careers of so many of his friends,” noting that their collaborations began in the 1970s, at The Second City, through their roles in the films de Guest, and until the present.

“Not only did Eugene share six joy-filled years with me and his family in a series he created with his son, Daniel, but I believe every opportunity I've been given since then is a direct result of that series”, she marveled. “Don’t tell him, I owe him a lot of time.”

“Eugene is not at all a typical Hollywood star. He is a very, very private man,” concluded the 70-year-old actress. “He tried to keep it that way, anyway. But Eugene, I'm sorry to say, your immense talent and unpretentious love are just going to make us want to know you more and more. I love you. I I'm so proud of you.”

Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy and Sarah Levy at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Eugene on March 8, 2024. – Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Levy was introduced at the ceremony by his daughter, Sarah Levy, who also starred in Schitt Creek in the role of the bubbly waitress Twyla Sands.

“Dad, we are all incredibly proud of you and we are thrilled to be here today to see you receive your star,” she shared. “I am continually amazed by his endurance. His attention to detail. His passion. And his unwavering dedication to his craft… Ultimately, he showed my brother and me how important it is to do what you “We love it. I think most, if not all, of his success comes from the fact that he absolutely loves what he does. Not as much as golf. But almost.”

To her father, she concluded with a laugh: “We love you so much. And we can't wait for people to walk all over you.”

