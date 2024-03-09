Controversial remake beats skeptics to a pulp

The road to Relay was bumpy. Prime Videos' reimagining of the 1989 classic starring Patrick Swayze has been peppered with shaky milestones, meaning critics and viewers might want to turn around before it's too late.

Firstly, there was the fact that the Relay reimagine has been languishing in production purgatory since it was first announced in 2013. Then, having finally found a director and cast after Amazon promised to commit a billion dollars to making films with its purchase of MGM, the film has reached another yield mark. . Director Doug Liman has written a scathing (and slightly pompous) film editorial within the deadline complaining that Amazon didn't keep its promise and is embarrassing the film by sending it directly to Prime Video without any theatrical release. Finally, R. Lance Hill, who wrote the original film, filed a lawsuit claiming copyright infringement and use of AI-generated voice actors to complete production of the film during the SAG strike -AFTRA of 2023.

With all these obstacles on the road ahead Relay, it briefly seemed like audiences would never make it to the titular dive bar to see Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) solve problems with his wicked right hook. But all the chaos surrounding its production only increased public excitement for the film's world premiere, which took place March 8 in Austin. SXSW Film Festival. The discussions among viewers were loud and exciting, and for good reason: Relay is an exhilarating rage-fest. Liman was right to be so haughty, this damn action movie really could be his best film yet.

This take Relay, which was co-written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry, sees Swayze's martial artist with a heart of gold transformed into a juiced-up Gyllenhaal, whose Dalton is as stacked with muscle as he is with pure, masculine rage. A former UFC champion, Dalton wears on his veined sleeve the disgrace that got him kicked out of professional fighting. He's at the point where it's started to affect every element of his life when he meets Charlie (Jessica Williams), the owner of the titular truck stop, literally called the Truck Stop, a seedy bar in the Florida Keys who recognizes Dalton and has need his help. Her bar is being invaded by rowdy local crime bosses, and she needs his help to turn things around.

What follows is a heartbreaking action series as Dalton delves deeper into the world of low-stakes crime in Glass Key, Florida. Local big boss Ben Brandt (Billy Magnussen) wants to drive all business out of the bar for his own devious plans, but Dalton's appearance in town puts a major damper on his deal. Although he may seem nice and be friendly to the colorful locals, Dalton's mean streak can emerge at any time. And it's when Ben calls on psychopathic leprechaun Knox (MMA fighter Conor McGregor) to help him that Relay starts pulsing with nervous adrenaline and never stops.

Even though Gyllenhaal has worked hard to transform his physique, his desire to reinvent his physique Relay equally fascinating is evident. His Dalton is deliciously dangerous, a total charmer who fills Swayze's big shoes with Gyllenhaal's palpable charisma. It's this behavior that makes Dalton's violent changes so thrilling to watch, as well as what makes him so easy to root for. Magnussens is equally excellent as a foil, increasing his typical smarm to hold the screen against Gyllenhaals' electricity and McGregor's balls-to-the-wall intensity.

The fight scenes, especially those between these three actors, are loaded with thrills. Liman's kinetic camerawork more than delivers on the lofty promises the director talked about in his editorial. It's rare that an artist touts his own skills and the finished product truly lives up to his ostentation. But the Limans work Relay is downright captivating. The fights are oiled to perfection, cameras planted on carts and tracking its characters down to the slightest movement. The director is absolutely not afraid to experiment, using every trick in his arsenal to drive the crowd absolutely crazy.

Liman was right: his Relay is an undeniable pleasure for the public. While it's not necessarily a movie that will look any less fantastic on a smaller screen or, admittedly, a movie that looks so different from your average Prime Video (or any other streaming service) original, it's one that deserves to be seen with an excited crowd. The gasps, cheers and laughter that filled the theater at the film's premiere were exactly the kind of reaction Liman had anticipated and which he lamented the absence of for others in his field. But even if Relay will not be screened anywhere other than your living room, the hysterical, non-stop action of the film will be enough to overturn your tables and overturn your sofas, just for a simple popcorn show.