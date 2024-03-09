When Hollywood broadcast Soviet propaganda

It was movie night at the Kremlin. It was May 23, 1943. The Red Army had defeated the Germans at the battle of Stalingrad only three months earlier. For the first time it looked like the Allies could win. And now, to celebrate the alliance between the Soviet Union and the United States, Joseph Stalin had decided to hold a banquet at the Kremlin. Despite wartime rationing, there was no shortage of delicious food. The vodka was flowing freely, according to historian Todd Bennett.

After dinner, Stalin led the guests into his private movie theater. Joseph E. Davies, former U.S. Ambassador to the USSR and advisor to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, sat next to Stalin. Then the lights went down and the mission to Moscow began.

The film was pure Stalinist propaganda. It presented the dictator as a benevolent leader and the Soviet Union as a fraternal society free from repression. He presented the Moscow show trials, in which Stalin's rivals were accused, as fair hearings. And he accused Leon Trotsky, the Jewish Bolshevik assassinated on Stalin's orders in 1940, of having been a Nazi agent.

But the mission to Moscow had not been produced by Kremlin-controlled studios nor controlled by Stalin's censors. It came from a Hollywood studio, Warner Bros. Pictures, and had been approved by US government censors.

Today, conservatives accuse Hollywood to spread left-wing propaganda. This is exactly what Hollywood did during World War II. And it had the full support of the American government.

The mission to Moscow was part of a wave of films made between 1942 and 1945 which praised the Soviet regime. They included RKOs The North star, about Ukrainians repelling Nazi invaders; United Artists Three Russian girls, about a romance between a Russian nurse and an American soldier; and Columbia Counter attackabout Red Army soldiers facing the Wehrmacht.

The mission to Moscow was headed by Michael Curtiz, fresh off the helm of Casablanca, but it was Davies' original idea. Based on his memoirs, it dramatizes his time before the war at the American embassy in Moscow. Walter Huston played Davies. In the film's prologue, the real Davies assured viewers that they were about to get an honest introduction to the Soviet Union.

Stalin approved. He was very generous in his praise of the painting, Davies wrote in a letter the next day. Shortly after, mission to Moscow open through the USSR

It was released with great fanfare in the United States in April 1943, according to historians Ronald and Allis Radosh. The marketing budget was $500,000, or almost $9 million. today's money. There was a sumptuous premiere in Washington, in the presence of political figures and journalists.

The New York Times called it is the most frank film on a political subject that an American studio has ever made. The mission to Moscow certainly made no secret of its objective: to make Americans appreciate the Soviet Union and to rally support for the Soviet-American alliance.

This directive came directly from the White House. The filmmakers had the blessing of the government, Davies later revealedand he consulted FDR several times during production. According to producer Robert Buckner, President said A mission to Moscow should be carried out to show American mothers and fathers that if their sons are killed fighting alongside the Russians for our common cause, then it is a good cause and the Russians are worthy allies.

Mission to Moscow and other pro-Soviet films of the time were carried out under the aegis of THE War Information Office, launched by Roosevelt in 1942 to promote, in the United States and abroad, understanding of the status and progress of the war effort and the war policies, activities, and objectives of the United States government. In other words, he oversaw American wartime propaganda.

But MGM Song of Russia, a romantic drama released in 1944, was also made in cooperation with the Soviet government. The director consulted the Soviet ambassador before filming, and the film Featured pictures Soviet news.

It follows an American conductor, played by Robert Taylor, who tours the USSR. It's anything but subtle. In one scene, he dines at a bustling Moscow restaurant and exclaims, I can not believe it ! Well, everyone seems to be having a great time. He then turns to his companion, a beautiful Russian pianist, and says: “If I didn't know that I met you in Moscow, perhaps you are an American. (Actress Susan Peters was born in Spokane, Washington.)

In the middle of The Song of Russia, the Nazis invade the Soviet Union and Stalin gives a rousing speech to the nation. Our war for our country's freedom will merge with the struggles of the people of America for their independence, for democratic freedoms and against slavery by Hitler's fascist armies, he proclaimed. (The real Stalin never waxed lyrical about American democratic freedoms.)

Pro-Soviet films sparked a culture war on the home front, notably Mission to Moscow. Because of Davies' close ties to FDR, he became a lightning rod in political debate.

The New York Times praised his boldness and said that this should be a valuable influence for more lucid and deeper thinking. Several branches of the American Legion, a veterans' organization, publicly supported him.

The Republicans were up in arms. The Republican National Committee dismissed the film as New Deal propaganda. Rep. Marion T. Bennett (R-Mo.) said Hollywood had lost its mind and gone completely too far in its attempt to make communism look good, insisting that the Soviet-American alliance was only temporary anyway.

But Roosevelt hoped the alliance would survive the war against the Nazis. He wanted a partnership with the Soviets, not a Cold War.

I think we are all agreed on the necessity of having the USSR as a fully accepted and equal member of any association of great powers formed for the purpose of preventing international war. FDR wrote British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in September 1944. This should be possible by adjusting our differences through compromise between all parties concerned, adding that this should settle things for a few years until the child learns to trot.

Roosevelt's closest aide, Harry Hopkins, said after the Yalta Conference in February 1945The Russians had proven that they could be reasonable and far-sighted, and neither the President nor any of us had the slightest doubt about our ability to live with them and get along peacefully with them in the distant future.

In this regard, films like The Song of Russia and Mission to Moscow served FDR's foreign policy. They made the Soviet-American alliance acceptable to Americans, many of whom hated communism, and paved the way for the alliance to continue after the war.

American censors have been explicit about this. Mission to Moscow, the OWI stated in a report, would encourage confidence in the feasibility of post-war cooperation. In another report, the OWI praised the film as a magnificent contribution to the government's film program.

Roosevelt's death in April 1945 dealt a major blow to the long-term alliance between the United States and the Soviet Union and weakened, perhaps fatally, the chances of avoiding or at least ending mitigate the Cold War, writes Frank Costigliola in Roosevelt's Lost Alliances.

Roosevelt's successor, Harry S. Truman, did not believe Stalin could be trusted. Faced with Soviet expansion in Eastern Europe, he proclaimed the Truman Doctrine. The United States, he promised, would support free people who resist attempts to subjugate armed minorities or outside pressure.

The Cold War was underway. Hollywood's pro-Soviet films were relegated to the dustbin of history.

But they didn't stay there long. In 1947, the House Un-American Activities Committee investigated Hollywood, aiming to uproot communist infiltration. Committee members presented Song of Russia and Mission to Moscow as proof that Hollywood was being overrun by communist agents and Soviet sympathizers.

The committee called Ayn Rand, the anti-communist novelist who fled the USSR in the 1920s to testify. She explained how Song of Russia whitewashed Stalin's regime. I don't think it's necessary to mislead the American people about the nature of Russia, she said.

The committee also asked Jack Warner, the chairman of Warner Bros., why he went on a mission to Moscow.

This image occurred at a time when our country was struggling for its existence, with Russia as its ally. Warner said.