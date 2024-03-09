Bellingham plans to join environmental review of ABC metal crusher operation

The Bellingham City Council on Monday will consider whether to share responsibilities with Whatcom County in conducting an environmental review of the proposed ABC Recycling metal shredding operation.

ABC Recycling's controversial plan to start a metal crushing operation at 741 Marine Drive in the Alderwood area northwest of the Bellingham city limits has been met with fierce opposition from some Neighboring residents angry about potential noise, traffic and other environmental impacts from the grinding plant.

The operation would consist of shredding and crushing old automobiles and household appliances. The iron-based metals would then be trucked to the Bellingham Marine Terminal and shipped overseas for recycling.

The City Council will discuss participating in the environmental review of the project at a committee meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, and will make a decision at a meeting at 7 p.m.

Whatcom County is the default lead for environmental review because the proposed project is outside the Bellingham city limits. But the city's planning and community development director, Blake Lyon, said the city's interest in being co-lead on the environmental study is twofold.

First, although the proposed project is not technically located in Bellingham, it is located just north of Bellingham, in an urban growth area of ​​the City of Bellingham. This will likely have impacts within the city limits as well.

The potential of trucks going through the city, the airflow coming into the city, the noise coming into the city, many of the potential environmental impacts associated with it extend to the cities and our community members, we support the potential of these environmental impacts, so it is important for us to play a role in this assessment, he said.

High public interest in the project was also a motivating factor, Lyon acknowledged.

We want to ensure that our citizens are adequately represented within the framework of this document and that the nature of these concerns are represented accordingly, he said.

The environmental review process will include identifying a consultant, determining the level of environmental analysis needed, and then conducting that review with public participation, Lyon said Friday (March 8).

Lyon said if the Bellingham City Council chooses not to approve the protocol of agreement, the city would still be involved in the review process as the lead agency. This means that it would still provide and submit comments to the county on the review, but the county would have the final decision on the extent to which those comments would be incorporated.

If the city and county were co-lead, Lyon said, they would jointly develop the project's analysis, alternatives and mitigation measures, as well as other project provisions. State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA).

We [would] having a little more of a shared, common interest and how it's all put together instead of just being a response agency and waiting to see what comes out of it, he said.

The Canadian recycling company applied for a permit to operate the facility in October, a day before a Whatcom County Council hearing on a proposed moratorium on heavy industry in the area. The 19.7-acre property is immediately north of a former cement plant. Commercial businesses are to the north, across Marine Drive. The residences are to the west, northeast and southeast.

Charlotte Alden is CDN's general/business reporter; contact her at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 123.