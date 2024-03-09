AI Update for Hollywood

AI cipher Getty Images

Developments in artificial intelligence (AI) are happening at breakneck speed, which is why this article provides an overview of the developments affecting Hollywood.

AI Video . We already know that AI can write entire screenplays, create music and create images from written commands. The next logical evolution is here: you can create realistic video content by typing a written description of what you want. There are many sites that do this, which you can easily find by searching for text to video. It won't be long before these sites convert entire screenplays into a feature-length film, filled with music, characters and dialogue. This development will have a profound impact on employment in Hollywood. Tyler Perry put it succinctly when he said jobs are going to be lost when he stopped the $800 million expansion of his Atlanta studio. The most forward-thinking people have predicted that the cost of producing a movie will drop to 10% of the current cost in five years, which means a lot of people looking for new jobs and a lot of empty studios .

Copyright . There are an ever-increasing number of lawsuits against AI companies alleging copyright infringement based on either input (copying to upload to the AI) or output (the resulting output created by AI), or both. To date, release cases that rely on the theory that my work must be somewhere have lost in the absence of a striking resemblance to the original work, but courts have held out hope for cases of entry as long as the complainant owns a registered copyrighted work that has been uploaded to AI. The outcome of this latter category of cases will depend on the fair use defense, and this question will likely have to be resolved by the Supreme Court. To avoid litigation, some AI companies pay for content library licenses in advance, and proposals have been made to change copyright law to require compulsory licenses with mandatory payments, similar to what is done for musical recordings.

Defamation . Given AI's tendency to hallucinate, it is not surprising that AI has reported false and unpleasant facts about real people, leading to defamation claims against AI companies. In January, a court denied a motion to dismiss such a case, so AI may be held liable for these claims. It remains to be seen whether courts will apply Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to AI-generated results as a defense against defamation suits.

Right of publicity . To date, a patchwork of state laws and conflicting case law have hampered right of publicity claims against AI. However, recent extreme uses, such as President Biden's AI-generated phone calls advising people not to vote in the New Hampshire primary and Taylor Swift's X-rated videos, have given new impetus to federal legislation pending which would protect individuals from this trend. becomes uncontrollable.

If you can't beat them Many celebrities have chosen to use AI to their advantage, licensing their name, voice and/or likeness for use in some way by the AI. For example, Meta (formerly Facebook) has licensed the voice and image rights of many celebrities for use by AI, and fans can manipulate the voice and images as they wish, including making it appear that celebrities endorse products in competition with their real sponsors or do other naughty things (use your imagination).

Guild agreements. The treatment of AI under the new guild agreements is briefly summarized below:

DGA . Studios are not allowed to replace DGA member positions with AI during the three-year term of the new agreement.

WGA . Any material written by AI will not be considered literary material for purposes of credit and compensation under the WGA Basic Agreement.

SUGS . Studios are not permitted to use AI to replicate a SAG member without clear and conspicuous consent from members in a separate agreement that includes a description of the intended use and any intended modifications. Before a studio uses AI to create an entirely new likeness, it must negotiate in good faith with SAG the appropriate compensation due for that use.