Early American history comes to life in the world of Ben Franklin
WILLIAMSBURG Ben Franklins World, a history podcast based at Colonial Williamsburg Innovation Studios, explores “historical people and events that have impacted and shaped our world today.”
THE podcast, which began in 2014, was created and hosted by historian Liz Covart as a hobby and a way to tell her stories. At the time, his real goal was to research and write books.
Growing up in New England and spending many years in Boston before moving to Williamsburg, Covart said it was difficult not to have a connection to early American history.
“I grew up loving history,” Covart said. “What I love most about history is that it’s complicated, but also it’s the stories of people that actually happened. When you finish a novel, you wonder what happened, but with history, you can just go for the end of their story.
As an undergraduate working for the Boston National Historical Park as a seasonal ranger, Covart “fell in love with working on the front lines connecting people to history through interpretation.”
Featuring the period between 1450 and 1830, the show's name is a nod to Covart's ties to Boston and the famous American.
“Ben Franklin was born in 1706 and died in 1790, so he lived through most of the 18th century, which is our bread and butter,” Covart says. “But also the world that created it, the colonial period. He was very inspired by the Puritans and his family emigrated to Boston for their religious beliefs. And then the world he helped inspire.
Covart attributes her podcasting style to the experience she gained working with the Park Service. Talking to visitors gave him an “innate sense” of how to present and explain material to make history more accessible.
“I wanted my show to be a little different and I thought if I worked hard for two years I could find a thousand people as interested in early America as I was in this nerdy way and my podcast took off in three months.’” Covart said.
In 2021, Covart was approached by Colonial Williamsburg (CW), where she and Ben Franklin's World moved. In 2023, she contributed to the creation and direction Colonial Williamsburg Innovation Studioswhich focuses on digital content creation through the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, with the goal of creating the world's largest virtual museum of early American history.
Last year, Ben Franklin's World exceeded 12 million downloads.
“I've always been a fan of showing, 'How do we know what we know?' Which is truly part of professional history; we always have to cite things and that's something that fits well with CW because we really strive to show all of our visitors, virtual or in person, “how do we know what we know?” » » Covart continued: “All we know. brought into the world is as historically accurate as possible.
“I try very hard not to tell people what to think, not to write an op-ed, because I'd rather people think more historically and just be aware of the information rather than turning it off because I have a certain point of view.”
While Ben Franklin's World covers history, the episodes are not chronological and each is self-contained, allowing listeners to “jump in,” as Covart puts it, “diving into topics that interest you.”
“I want people to think more historically. I want them to better understand the beginnings of America because I think it explains who we are as American people today,” Covart said.
Covart is particularly proud of episodes 290 and 291: The world of the Wampanoag and also recommends episode 150: Woody Holton, Abigail Adams: revolutionary speculators for new listeners.
But listeners can find their own favorite among the current 383 episodes available.
“I haven't published a book because I became passionate about podcasting and run it as a full-time job. My career took this interesting path and it had a big impact. I try not to think about it too much because it's overwhelming. But we were the first history show to regularly interview historians and focus on the beginnings of the American field. I remember the first listeners writing in saying, “What are you doing?” So far, you’ve found your place,” said Covart, who cheerfully reminds those naysayers that they “don’t understand how history works, I’ll never run out of topics!”
Colonial Williamsburg Innovation Studios is working on a new limited project that will focus on the Revolution from West to East. No release date has been announced yet.
