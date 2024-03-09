Good humor in Hollywood: what's behind the boom in celebrity alcohol brands?



Why is actor Aaron Paul co-owner of a mezcal brand? The answer is quite simple: I like drinking.

Along with his former Breaking Bad co-star turned best friend Bryan Cranston, the two co-founded Two mezcal men in 2019, joining the long list of celebrity-backed alcohol brands launched in recent years.

At the Oscars on Sunday, Robert de Niro, nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon, can console himself if he loses with a sip of his trademark Vdka 6100. American fictional actress and Oscar presenter Issa Rae can toast with her new line of Prosecco Viarae. Host Dwayne The Rock Johnson has his Teremana Tequila; Other celebrities with custom tequilas include Matthew and CamilaMcConaughey (Pantalones), Eva Longoria (Casa Del Sol) and Kendall Jenner (818).

This explosion of deals marks a break with Hollywood's past. For decades, it was rare to see even the biggest stars take the risk of endorsing alcohol. No Dirty Shirleys spiked by Shirley Temple, no Warren Beatty brand champagne. Today, several dozen name-brand spirits are fighting for space at the bar, and more are on the way.

Amid a cocktail boom and as thousands of spirits around the world attempt to stand out, brands are knocking on Hollywood's doors in search of star power.

It's an opportunity, to be honest, Cranston told CNN. Celebrities are attractive to the spirits business because of their influence and connections, so the industry has an open door. Would you like to come inside ? It's yours.

That open door led to big business for another agave-based brand: Casamigos Tequila.

Casamigos, founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber in 2013, gained mainstream attention. Four years later, they sold the tequila brand to liquor giant Diageo for 1 billion dollarsand the industrial gold rush was on.

In 2020, Diageo purchased the Ryan Reynolds Aviation Gin brand for $610 million. And in 2021, UFC fighter Conor McGregor sold a majority stake of its Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to Jose Cuervo's maker, Proximo Spirits, for $600 million, less than two years after its launch.

Deals like these attract attention in Hollywood.

Michael Yanover, head of business development at the powerful Creative Artists Agency, told CNN that celebrities who create spirits brands usually hope to eventually sell to one of the larger holding companies.

Having equity in a company is more attractive than backing: If the brand sells, it's a cash payment, Yanover said.

Star status can instantly create brand awareness and pique consumer interest, Lisa Hawkins, senior vice president of public affairs for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, told CNN.

The trend shows no signs of slowing, she said. Actors and musicians have been investing in spirits for some time, and now sports stars, models and comedians are tapping into consumers' fascination with spirits and cocktails.

This fascination was partly triggered by the pandemic. More people have started making cocktails at home, helping sales of spirits surpass those of wine and beer over the past two years, according to Data DISCUSS.

Tequila is particularly popular with celebrities for two reasons. First, its growth: U.S. tequila sales grew 8% last year to $6.5 billion according to DISCUS and is expected to overtake vodka as the best-selling spirit in the coming years.

Second, tequila is faster to produce and sell since it does not require aging, like whiskey or scotch.

Retailers love star endorsements. Around 54% of retailers surveyed in 2022 said to Drizlya now-defunct alcohol delivery service, which they stock intentionally celebrity-owned spirits, as big names attract buyers. A celebrity's name can also add a premium to the retail price.

Celebrities can tell a brand's story, bring massive brand awareness and provide an incredible trial opportunity, Andrew Chrisomalis, co-founder of Aviation Gin and Pantalones Tequila, told CNN, adding that the product must deliver and bring consumers back again and again.

Even with increased competition, Jefferies beverage analyst Ed Mundy told CNN he doesn't think the category is at its peak yet. Tequila, in particular, continues to broaden its appeal in the United States.

Still, celebrities seeking a Casamigos-sized exit may come too late: we think potential buyers will be cautious about making significant investments at this point in the cycle, Mundy said.

A celebrity-backed ethos carries risks because it depends on the image of one person.

And not all partnerships are successful. Last year, Diageo decided to cut ties with Sean Diddy Combs, ending a 15-year deal that resulted in a racial discrimination lawsuit.

The embattled music mogul, who was later accused of sexual assault, claimed in a 2023 lawsuit that Diageo neglected and under-promoted its DeLen tequila, dismissing it as an urban product in its marketing. He made similar statements regarding his Ciroc vodka.

In January, Diageo and Diddy officially ended the partnership, saying in a joint statement that they had now agreed to resolve all differences between them and that Combs had withdrawn all of his allegations regarding Diageo.

In another case, Jennifer Lopez's Delola line of ready-to-drink bottled spirits got off to a rocky start last year. Fans accused Lopez of hypocrisy because she clearly stated that she doesn't drink, even though Lopez clarified later in an Instagram post that she enjoys an occasional cocktail.

Paul and Cranston want Dos Hombres to be one of the success stories and so they are working to expand their fan base. The brand recently partnered with Applebees for a trio of cocktails, with the chains serving mezcal for the first time in their 44-year history.

Paul said he sees a clear opening in the market to bring agave-based alcohol to the United States, because if you ask anyone, name your favorite mezcal! They're like, Uh, mezcal? What is mezcal?

Applebees appealed to Paul because of its wide reach and his own childhood experiences. He said: Every time there was a big celebration in Iowa, we celebrated it at Applebees. It was a big evening for us. It’s huge that they trusted us to be the brand that represents mezcal to the masses.

Despite the constant beat of new alcohol brands, CAA's Yanover said there is a huge appetite in the alcohol sector. There is always a desire to come up with the next thing that is exciting, dynamic and different.

Just this week, Kylie Jenner joined her sister Kendall to launch a canned vodka-soda brand called Sprinter. It's not the first (hello, High Noon), but it exclaimed in a press release that it was the best-tasting vodka soda I've ever tried and I've tried a lot.