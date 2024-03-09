The rise of right-wing narrative films

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gudur Narayan Reddy's film Razakar: Silent Genocide of Hyderabadbased on the annexation of Hyderabad to India in 1948, is scheduled to release on March 1. “Swatantra Veer Savarkar”a film based on RSS leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which will release on March 22.

Both films have commonalities as they touch pages of the history and political landscape of British colonization and Indian independence.

Upcoming Movies

According to a report from Al Jazeera, nearly ten films that glorify Prime Minister Modi's “new image of India” have been released or are expected to be released before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is looking to achieve a hat-trick by coming to power at the Center for the third consecutive term.

In February, the film Section 370, which talks about the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019, was released under the Reliance Jio Studios banner. On February 20, a few days before the film's release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a public rally in Jammu, mentioned the film and encouraged people to watch it. He said: “I heard that a film on Article 370 might be released this week. I think your “Jai Jai Kaar” (cheers) is going to be heard across the country.

According to the IMDb rating, the film “is a captivating cinematic masterpiece that perfectly captures the essence of a complex socio-political issue.”

Two of the upcoming films, 'Accident or conspiracy: Godhra' (released March 1), and 'The Sabarmati report' (released May 2); based on the tragic Godhra train fire in which 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks were burnt alive, ultimately leading to the infamous Gujarat riots of 2002, claims to show the “truth”.

A look at the respective trailers gives an impression of how the storyline is woven to appeal to the Hindutva audience and give Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat, the image of a leader gentle and caring.

The riots left more than 1,000 people dead, most of them Muslims.

Released February 16 Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak? (How long will we have to flee?), shows a Hindu exodus allegedly due to Muslims. IMDb describes it as “A cop faces personal struggles in a deceptive town where dark forces exploit the community's feelings.” »

All films will or have also been released in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada – South Indian languages.

The advent of the evil Muslim

Interestingly, many of the films' antagonists are Muslim. The plot often revolves around a Muslim invader in the story or a Muslim-dominated country, Pakistan, in the current scenario; giving rise to Islamophobic conspiracies, which worked remarkably for the right-wing BJP to attract voters.

Ira Bhaskar, a retired professor of film studies at JNU who was also a member of the country's censor board until 2015, defines this trend as an attempt to “take control of the Hindi film industry”.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a shift in the portrayal of Muslim leaders who are now all portrayed as barbarians and destroyers of temples. It was also propaganda, albeit in a not so direct way, whose message was: Muslims did not belong to India, they were invaders,” Bhaskar said. Al Jazeera.

Boycott Bollywood or sail with the tide

In 2021, the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime released a web series Tandav. The creators and the OTT platform had FIRs registered against them by BJP and Hindutva organizations as they allegedly contained anti-Hindu scenes. On the verge of a boycott, the directors were forced to modify the script.

A film producer, who requested anonymity, described the incident as creating fear among his colleagues and streaming platforms. “Often, ideas are rejected or changed at the pre-production stage itself, because directors are constantly self-censoring and anticipating problems that the content might cause in the current political climate,” said the film's producer. Al Jazeera.

Filmmakers who adhere to the views and ideology of the BJP, which has always been anti-minorities, often receive tax breaks, recognition from the Prime Minister himself and a national award.

This was seen in the case of The Kashmir files, which received two national awards – Best Feature Film on National Integration and Best Supporting Actress. This was after the film was heavily accused of being a propaganda film, misleading with facts and no proper research.

“When you make a political film about an event or incident, it is the responsibility of the filmmaker to do the research and make it accurate. If you use films to subvert the truth and use it for other purposes, you deprive people of the knowledge of what really happened there,” believes award-winning filmmaker R Balakrishnan national.

On the other hand, a 2023 film Bhed by Anubhav Sinha, which chronicled the difficulties faced by Indians from all sections of society during the first COVID-19 lockdown, received low viewership in theaters. There were no exclamations, no tax exemptions, no support from prominent leaders of the ruling party.

Modi's growing relationship with Indian cinema

In January 2019, Aditya Dhar Uri: The surgical strike and that of Vijay Gutte The Accidental Prime Minister has been freed. Uri was based on the surgical operation carried out by the Indian Army in retaliation for the 2016 attack on the army camp in Kashmir's Uri district. Nineteen soldiers were killed, The Accidental Prime Minister was a searing dig at Modi's predecessor, former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh.

Both films were released before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi has enjoyed good relations with the Hindi film industry in the past. The famous interview with hindi superstar Akshay Kumar or his meetings with Bollywood actors are actions strategically placed to project the image of a thoughtful and engaged Prime Minister.

According to Professor JNU Bhaskar, this trend has been visible since 2014. At the inaugural ceremony of Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai in October 2014, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Asha Bhosle, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Gulzar. Sonu Nigam and Sonakshi Sinha were present to meet Prime Minister Modi, newly elected Prime Minister of India.

In 2019, another meeting with PM Modi was arranged. This time Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Nigam, Rajkumar Hirani, Anand L Rai, Sonam Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Nigam, Sajid Nadiadwala, Jacqueline Fernandes, Anurag Basu, Pritam, Kapil Sharma, Imtiaz Ali, Rakul Preet Singh, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Nitesh Tiwari, Ayan Mukerji, Boney Kapoor, Ajay Bijli, Ashwini Tiwari, Ekta Kapoor, to name a few, were present.

On January 22, Indian cinema stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmaan Khurana, Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi to name a few , were present at the pran prathistha Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya.

Stating that this trend will only increase in the future, with Indian audiences exposed to more right-wing propaganda films, Prof Bhaskar said it is only now that big stars, including Khans, will have no choice but to serve the Hindutva ideology. “It is no longer episodic, nor linked to events like the polls. On the contrary, the scale of these films will now grow. You will now see big banner, big budget films made for propaganda purposes,” she said.