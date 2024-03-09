Has Millie Bobby Brown's accent changed? The actor explains why





If you've noticed that Millie Bobby Brown's accent has changed from British to American in recent interviews, the actor has a reason. The 20-year-old actor has been promoting his new film Damsel, giving various interviews in recent weeks. However, netizens commented on how her accent changed when she spoke to different media outlets. Did she switch to American then back to British then back to American in this interview or is it just me, someone commented on Entertainment Tonight. Instagram video featuring an interview with Brown, while another added: His accent has changed: one sentence it sounds North American and the next it sounds British… very distinctive. Brown responded to the comments in a new interview, explaining that it wasn't intentional. So I'm an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America, she said while speaking with podcaster Max Balegde, who shared the video on Tic Tac. I come on set, I'm an actor and I adapt, so I want to imitate people. “I can't help it, when I'm with my fiancé, or when I'm with people like Jimmy Fallon, who have a very American accent, I want to replicate it,” she continued. And now I'm in England, I want to reproduce that! Brown added that she didn't do it intentionally and that I'm sorry if that offends you. But listen, I'm doing my best! The star lived in Bournemouth, England before moving to Orlando, Florida at the age of 8 to pursue his acting career, according to Variety. She was 12 when she starred as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, in which she has an American accent. People in TikToks comments section seemed to understand that Brown had changed his accent. One person wrote: “People also forget that she spent much of her childhood and adolescence playing and living an American character her age. Another person added: “This is actually normal. You will pick up the accent of the people around you. Brown is currently engaged to Jake Bongiovi, American model and son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi. Today, March 1, the actor told Hoda Kotb that she is excited about their upcoming wedding. It's a big part of my life, she says. I am so lucky to be with him and to experience life with him. It's good.

