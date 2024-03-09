Connect with us

Entertainment

Street performer targets Hollywood ahead of Oscars

Street performer targets Hollywood ahead of Oscars

 


A conservative street performer who attempted to fake the festivities surrounding Sunday night's Oscars celebration was only partially successful; Most of the 14 false ads he released Wednesday primarily accusing Democrats of facilitating the fentanyl crisis had been removed by Friday.

The street artist Sabo, in the middle of the night, put up numerous posters. They included President Joe Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Mitch McConnell, the group's only Republican, surrounded by a flag-draped coffin as Chinese President Xi Jinping filled their seats. 'money. The text says: “100,000 Fentanyl-related deaths per year.”

Street Art at the Oscars
One of the artworks taped to a bus bench outside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Street artist Sabo covered Hollywood and surrounding areas with fake advertisements…


The project was funded with $10,000 in donations from wealthy benefactors, who also helped foot the artist's bill so he could leave his Colorado home and make his way to the heart of Hollywood . Simultaneously, Sabo's colleagues struck near the California Capitol in Sacramento, where they hung two posters.

“So far, everyone involved is happy with the project,” Sabo said. News week.

Sabo, who sells his work on UnsavoryAgents.com, said he and an assistant were working early Wednesday in Hollywood. While in the past he has disguised himself as a legitimate worker, that was not the case this time. The few cops who passed by didn't stop to ask questions.

Sabo frequently criticizes the entertainment industry, accusing it of leftism and hypocrisy through his works. He said he knocked in and around the Oscars venue five days before Sunday's show at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for maximum effect.

Sabo also wanted to target the district represented by Schiff, who is running for U.S. Senate in California against Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers star and Republican.

Although Sabo's fake ads don't specifically attack the people who will be honored at the Oscars, the artist said Hollywood helped fuel the fentanyl crisis by kneeling to China. The industry allowed the Chinese Communist Party to censor scenes from certain films or add content favored by the CCP.

“Mexico and China are the primary source countries for fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances shipped directly to the United States,” according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Closing of the Oscars
For the Oscars ceremony on March 10, 2024, a chain-link fence surrounds the Dolby Theater to keep fans and potentially protesters away. A street artist placed fake advertisements near the venue.

Paul Bond, Newsweek

While in town, Sabo also attended the premiere of Hollywood Takeover: China's Control Over the Film Industrya documentary that demonstrates that movie studios kowtow to the CCP to get their films into the country.

While Sabo toured the Dolby Theater and surrounding areas with his giant posters, workers were preparing the enormous red carpet that celebrities will grace Sunday. They also fenced off the area, as is customary, to keep fans away.

The chain-link fences also aim to keep protesters away because, like Sabo, they tend to be attracted to high-profile events. For example, during last month's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, pro-Palestinian activists disrupted traffic.

The Los Angeles Police Department is expected to increase patrols in the area to ward off potential disruptors of the festivities, and about 2,000 private security guards will also be on hand.