Street performer targets Hollywood ahead of Oscars





A conservative street performer who attempted to fake the festivities surrounding Sunday night's Oscars celebration was only partially successful; Most of the 14 false ads he released Wednesday primarily accusing Democrats of facilitating the fentanyl crisis had been removed by Friday. The street artist Sabo, in the middle of the night, put up numerous posters. They included President Joe Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Mitch McConnell, the group's only Republican, surrounded by a flag-draped coffin as Chinese President Xi Jinping filled their seats. 'money. The text says: “100,000 Fentanyl-related deaths per year.” One of the artworks taped to a bus bench outside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Street artist Sabo covered Hollywood and surrounding areas with fake advertisements…

One of the artworks taped to a bus bench outside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Street artist Sabo blanketed Hollywood and surrounding areas with fake advertisements ahead of Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

More

The project was funded with $10,000 in donations from wealthy benefactors, who also helped foot the artist's bill so he could leave his Colorado home and make his way to the heart of Hollywood . Simultaneously, Sabo's colleagues struck near the California Capitol in Sacramento, where they hung two posters. “So far, everyone involved is happy with the project,” Sabo said. News week. Sabo, who sells his work on UnsavoryAgents.com, said he and an assistant were working early Wednesday in Hollywood. While in the past he has disguised himself as a legitimate worker, that was not the case this time. The few cops who passed by didn't stop to ask questions. Sabo frequently criticizes the entertainment industry, accusing it of leftism and hypocrisy through his works. He said he knocked in and around the Oscars venue five days before Sunday's show at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for maximum effect. Sabo also wanted to target the district represented by Schiff, who is running for U.S. Senate in California against Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers star and Republican. Although Sabo's fake ads don't specifically attack the people who will be honored at the Oscars, the artist said Hollywood helped fuel the fentanyl crisis by kneeling to China. The industry allowed the Chinese Communist Party to censor scenes from certain films or add content favored by the CCP. “Mexico and China are the primary source countries for fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances shipped directly to the United States,” according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. For the Oscars ceremony on March 10, 2024, a chain-link fence surrounds the Dolby Theater to keep fans and potentially protesters away. A street artist placed fake advertisements near the venue.

For the Oscars ceremony on March 10, 2024, a chain-link fence surrounds the Dolby Theater to keep fans and potentially protesters away. A street artist placed fake advertisements near the venue.

Paul Bond, Newsweek

While in town, Sabo also attended the premiere of Hollywood Takeover: China's Control Over the Film Industrya documentary that demonstrates that movie studios kowtow to the CCP to get their films into the country. While Sabo toured the Dolby Theater and surrounding areas with his giant posters, workers were preparing the enormous red carpet that celebrities will grace Sunday. They also fenced off the area, as is customary, to keep fans away. The chain-link fences also aim to keep protesters away because, like Sabo, they tend to be attracted to high-profile events. For example, during last month's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, pro-Palestinian activists disrupted traffic. The Los Angeles Police Department is expected to increase patrols in the area to ward off potential disruptors of the festivities, and about 2,000 private security guards will also be on hand. Uncommon Knowledge Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground. Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/street-artist-hollywood-oscars-fake-ads-1877527 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos