When Ajay Devgn was arrested for possession of weapons; police didn't believe they were daddy accessories Veeru Devgn | Bollywood News





Vindu Dara Singh recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he and Ajay Devgn were arrested by the police during Holi many years ago. Vindu explained that Ajay and their group of friends wanted to have a few drinks and they went to a liquor store to buy them. But they got into trouble when police stopped them and found “weapons” in the trunk of their car. Even though Vindu told the cops that they were props for a film that Ajay's father, action director Veeru Devgan, was working on, the police took them to the police station. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vindu said: It was a Holi celebration and we were in college. Ajay Devgn was driving the jeep and he said, “Let’s go to Bandra.” So we went to Bandra, and on the way to Carter Road we felt like drinking beer. There were four or five of us guys who went down and went into the wine store, bought some beer and came back. The police van was right there, and the police were looking at us and saying, “Who are these guys in the jeep?” He said the police asked them where they were going and who owned the jeep. They also found “swords” and hockey equipment, which made them very suspicious. The actor continued: They arrested us. One of the guys said, “Sir, he is the son of battle master Veeru Devgns. This guy is Dara Singh's son. When the same names came up two or three times, the police asked us to call Randhawa's son, who was a wrestler, to the station. Vindu said they called her (Randhawa's son) urgently and when she arrived, the police were surprised to find that she was telling the truth. The police later released Ajay, Vindu and the others. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

