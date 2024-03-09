What you need to know about Hollywood's biggest night





The 96th Academy Awards are here. Oppenheimer is in the lead with 13 nominations, followed by Poor things with 11 and Flower Moon Killers with 10. Here is all you need to know : When is the show? THE Oscars take place on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT .

The show will air live on ABC and stream live on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the show for the fourth time. Which represent ? Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong'o , Catherine O'Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya are among the announced presenters. Who's playing ? Becky G : “The Fire Inside” by Flamin' Hot

Ryan Gosling And Marc Ronson : “I'm just Ken” from barbie

Jon Batiste : “It never went away” from American Symphony

Scott Georges and the Osage Singers : “Wahzhazhe (A song for my people)” by Flower Moon Killers

Billie Eilish And O'Connell testified: “What was I made for?” Since barbie Learn more on the songs performed. Who are the nominees in the first categories? Best picture : American fiction, Anatomy of a fall, barbie, Leftovers, Flower Moon Killers, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past lives, Poor things, The area of ​​interest

Direction : Jonathan Glazer The area of ​​interestYorgos Lanthimos Poor thingsChristopher Nolan Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese Flower Moon KillersJustine Triet Anatomy of a fall

Actress in a leading role :Annette Bening Nyad, Lily Gladstone Flower Moon KillersSandra Hüller Anatomy of a fall, Carey Mulligan MaestroEmma Stone Poor things

Actor in a leading role :Bradley Cooper Maestro, Colman Domingo RustinPaul Giamatti LeftoversCillian Murphy Oppenheimer, Jeffrey Wright American fiction

Supporting actress : Danielle Brooks The color purple, Emilie Blunt Oppenheimer, America Ferrera barbieJodie Foster NyadDa'Vine Joy Randolph Leftovers

Supporting actor: Sterling K. Brown American fiction, Robert de Niro Flower Moon KillersRobert Downey Jr. OppenheimerRyan Gosling Barbie, Marc Ruffalo Poor things Click here for a complete list of nominees. How can I watch the nominated films? Yahoo Entertainment's Danica Creahan has put together a handy guide on how to watch all the films in the Best Picture category. Snobs and surprises While barbie got eight nominations, its director, Greta Gerwig, and lead actress, Margot Robbie, were excluded from their respective categories.

barbie his co-star America Ferrera earned a surprising supporting actress nomination.

Leonardo DiCaprio, once again, missed out on a lead actor nomination.

The stars of May December Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton were not nominated. Click here for a complete overview of all the snubs and surprises. Firsts? Ten Oscar nominees had their names announced for the first time: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, America Ferrera, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Sandra Hller and Lily Gladstone.

Speaking of Gladstone: She's the first Native American woman to be nominated for lead actress.

Martin Scorsese, 81, became the oldest nominee in the best director category.

Composer John Williams received his 49th nomination for original music from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He now has more Oscar nominations than any living person.

For the first time in the history of the Oscars, three non-English films Anatomy of a fall, Past lives And The area of ​​interest are the nominees for Best Picture. Reactions from the nominees Click here And here to read more reactions from the nominees. What the critics say Read a sample of opinions on this year's nominations:

