Greenfield Recorder – As I See It: Where are the Navalnys of America?

Three current events managed to catch my attention on March 1:

First event: Alexei Navalny was buried in Moscow. President Vladimir Putin's most prominent political enemy and critic, he died mysteriously in a penal camp while serving his falsified prison sentences. His death outraged the liberal conscience of the Americas and the world, which considered him the symbol of this same conscience.

Second event: Both Koreas, South and North, celebrated their historic day. On March 1, 1919, millions of Koreans rose up to protest the Japanese occupation of Korea, during which more than 10,000 protesters were killed and many others imprisoned by the Japanese colonial government. This event is commemorated and the leaders of this March 1st Movement are included in the pantheon of Korean heroes.

Third event: MSNBC featured a book by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont called Its OK to be Angry About Capitalism. Although published last year, MSNBC chose to release it publicly this month and I heard about the book myself. (The word Angry is actually written in red on the cover). Sanders, a staunch defender of socialism, rejects the idea that anti-capitalism is un-American. There is nothing more American, he says, than to challenge the system that has failed us and demand change. Thus, Sanders' book encourages Americans to stand up to capitalism: be a Navalny, he says in essence; Navalny resisted political tyranny, so as an American you must resist economic tyranny.

Considered individually, these disparate events have no particular common ground: a dissident hero assassinated in Russia, Koreans commemorating their history, and the senator from Vermont saying: don't be afraid to get angry at capitalism.

But together, these disparate events raise a sudden question in my mind: Who is America's Navalny who resisted American tyranny and is facing death?

Indeed, who has resisted the tyranny of capitalism, which controls America's minds, pockets and freedoms, from which no American can escape? Who earned our admiration and respect as a folk hero, facing a martyr's death? Who is about to be memorialized in American history and consciousness as America's future Navalny?

None.

There is no American hero who can live up to Navalny (and we don't count the millionaire Super Bowl winners). Even Senator Sanders, who tells us to courageously stand up to these capitalists, has himself made $2.5 million from his other books. MSNBC's top-rated analyst earns 10 times more every year thanks to her fearless critique of American capitalism.

In the United States, capitalism and anti-capitalism make money. If Navalny were an American famous for criticizing the capitalist system and its super-rich, would we still show the same respect and admiration?

Today, some will say that we do not need Navalny-style heroics, because America is such a just and free society, which does not need martyrs. This type of heroism only works in a terrible totalitarian country like Russia, not in the exemplary democracy of America.

Of course, this is completely absurd. While Putin controls Russia's political system as Russia's political god, our capitalist overlords completely control our economic (and political) system, like gods. We can't live a day without their credit cards; we can't get around without their cars and monopoly spending; we remain slaves to their banks all our lives just to have a roof over our heads; we cannot live without their daily entertainment in which every laugh, natural or artificial, costs an arm and a leg.

At the end of each month, we have nothing left because every penny we earn goes to our capitalist overlords from whom we receive our daily salary. Wouldn't Navalny, America's own, collapse fighting such tyranny?

Surprisingly, for a free and individualistic people, Americans are all afraid of doing anything that would result in their own prosecution or unemployment. Getting along (don't cause trouble!) is everyone's living guide. This fear of offending our government and our corporations (which control our freedoms and our lifelines, respectively) is so great that an esteemed senator, from his protective perch, had to write a book telling Americans not to have fear of resisting capitalism. Instead, we stupidly support tax cuts for the rich!

Where are the Navalnys of the Americas to be our heroes and role models? If it weren't for MAGA lunatics, who do incredibly unconventional things, you'd think everyone in America was in the opium den for their daily television and internet addictions.

To hell with all Navalnys!

We celebrate all these Russian dissidents, but not our own. No one in America likes their own dissidents and critics. Go criticize Putin but not our American capitalist system and its CEOs. If you want to criticize the system, do it in Russia, not America. We can criticize anyone in America, especially elected politicians, but never capitalists, CEOs, or the super-rich. Even MAGA hardliners are docile kissers of the rich.

Sanders says get angry at capitalism. But anger is a dangerous thing in America. If you do something strange, like the Massachusetts airman who recently set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy while shouting Liberate Palestine! you risk ending up in a psychiatric ward. After reporting on the aviator's death, MSNBC actually recommended that all potential dissidents contact the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 988. In other words, Navalny could be a mental case if he was American!

Indeed, if you plan to become an American hero like Navalny, prepare to be called a communist or a weirdo.

