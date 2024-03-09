Bubbles? No problem: enjoy a champagne brunch at Four Seasons Vail





At Champagne Brunch at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, you'll find classic brunch dishes as well as a few surprises on the menu.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail/Courtesy photo Some days it's not all about the vertical feet you take on the mountain, but rather about slowing down and treating yourself to a delicious brunch. The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail offers a champagne brunch on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the ski season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $69 per person, and that includes unlimited mimosas. Brunch takes place at the resort's Flame Restaurant, specializing in fish, game and Colorado steak. Views from Flame overlook the resort's expansive pool and Vail Mountain slopes. It's the perfect place for a bridal brunch, a way to wrap up a romantic getaway or to catch up with friends after taking the first chair. Do you like Bloody Marys? Choose from numerous ingredients on the cart and watch Flame Restaurant's servers prepare your Bloody Mary tableside. Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily Once seated at your table, choose from a variety of unlimited mimosas on offer. Or build your own Bloody Mary from the overturned cart and watch your drink being prepared tableside. Choose your vodka, choose the spice level of the mix and your garnishes. There are also other drinks you can order like the classic Pimm's Cup, get your caffeine via an espresso martini or if you need a little hair of the dog try the Corpse Reviver #2 with dry gin, Cointreau, Cocchi Americano, lemon and absinthe. . During Champagne Brunch at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, take your mimosa outside and enjoy Vail Mountain views from the Flame Restaurant patio. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail/Courtesy photo After ordering your cocktail, wander the room and check out all the different buffets, from pastries to artisan cheeses and salmon, capers and cream cheese to put on your bagel, roasted Brussels sprouts and hash browns , an omelet station, raw oysters, fruit, granola, smoothies and more. After enjoying some treats, choose one of the many appetizers also included in the price. Jumbo lump crab cake benedicts are always a good idea or opt for something less traditional for brunch like the Colorado smash burger with a fried egg, smoked pancetta, Hatch green chile gouda and chipotle aioli. Or order the organic chicken and herb pie with a fried egg and peppery puff pastry which is one of Flame's executive chef Simon Purvis' favorite dishes. Support local journalism Make a donation “Being from the UK, homemade pies are close to my heart. Creating a version for our weekend brunch menu was a fun challenge, and I love the dish for that special element of surprise,” Purvis said. “I think it will be particularly popular for weekend party-goers who need something filling the next morning, and also for those who are fueling up for a day in the mountains.” In addition to all of the Champagne Brunch buffets at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, there are several appetizers to choose from that are included in the price of $69 per person. Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily Save room for dessert, including the resort's signature Haute Chocolate, which features a web of house-made chocolate on the rim of the cup as well as a house-made marshmallow. Get your cameras ready for the Instagram moment when the hot chocolate is poured over the chocolate and watch the lattice melt in the cup and the marshmallow fall into the tasty hot chocolate. In addition to Haute Chocolate, you can also treat yourself to several desserts, including Chocolate Coconut Pudding, Mini Apple Coffee Bundt Cake, Homemade Cinnamon Pop Tart and much more. Save room for dessert at the Champagne Brunch at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail. The prize includes lots of treats and the resort's famous Haute Chocolat. Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily While you enjoy brunch, live music fills the room to create a festive ambiance. The musicians change weekly and meet requests often, so consider some of your favorite pieces to play to add to that special way to spend your day. For reservations go to OpenTable.com to prepare you for this great experience.

