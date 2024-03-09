Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls being blacklisted after rejecting his role in Brahmastra | Bollywood





Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that he refused to audition for a role in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. In an interview with The Lallantop, he said he was criticized and even blacklisted for refusing a role in the film. He shared that the casting director was shocked by his response. In his defense, Siddhant said that he refused because he was not given a script for the film. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh to play Dev, antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra 2: Report) Siddhant Chaturvedi refused to be a part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. Siddhant talks about the role of Brahmastra Siddhant said, “It happened a month before Gully Boy. The makers of a very big film which eventually became the biggest film offered me a role. I had got it through a casting director. He was one of the characters, but he wasn't. “There's no script or audition. They said you were doing martial arts, it was a fantasy action movie, which was released recently and became a big hit and its song is also very popular. Ek ashram hai, usme one of the superheroes ka Kirdar Mila Tha Mujhe (There is a monastery and I got the role of one of the superheroes). So they asked me to do it. I asked about the audition, the lines. I should also understand what this is about. They said, 'It's a VFX-heavy project, and it will take five years to complete.' Why Siddhant said no to Brahmastra Siddhant then said it was Brahmastra and he met Ayan Mukerji. The actor remembers asking Ayan about the script as he was excited to do it. However, since it was the initial phase, there was no script, but Ayan assured him that it was a three-film deal. Siddhant shared that due to uncertainty about his role in the film, he refused to audition for it. He explained to the casting director that no one would notice since big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were part of the film. Siddhant was blacklisted I was blacklisted because of a casting call. This crazy boy has been blacklisted. This is the bad reputation that is given in the main casting circuit, this gives you the chance of being selected. Who is your brother?' (I was blacklisted from casting. I was blacklisted because they thought this boy was crazy. I had become infamous in the casting circuit for turning down selected roles.) He said he had heard terms such as arrogance and arrogant. About the Brahmastra Brahmastra (2022), an action-adventure fantasy film, was written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It was produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Namit Malhotra and Ayan under Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures and Prime Focus. The film is the first part of a trilogy. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in extended cameos. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

