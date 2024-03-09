HUMBOLDT STORY: Humboldt's most successful film actor of all time…is he a ship? | Lost Coast Outpost





THE Metta Nelson, a schooner from the Bendixsen shipyard in Fairhaven, was a major film star in the interwar period. Here, she plays the SS Falcon in a still from the film Masters of the seawith Douglas Fairbanks Jr..

The three-masted schooner Metta Nelson belonged to the Alaska Packers Association for many years after working in the lumber trade along the Pacific Coast. She made her final salmon fishing trip to Bristol Bay, Alaska, in 1926. She weighed 460 tons and was built by Hans Bendixsen in Fairhaven in 1896. During World War II she was a shipping vessel. Navy identification and ended up as surplus.

My father, Carl Wikander, was a sailboat captain for many years and never really retired. Not even when the sailboats were retired. He served as captain or mate on tugboats or killer whales until the age of 71.





THE Metta Nelson with some colleagues on the Pacific trade at a port somewhere in Washington State, possibly Port Ludlow, circa 1900. Photo: Public domain.

In late 1927, the film industry rented the Metta Nelson and my father enlisted as a third lieutenant at 64 years old. On February 20, 1928, the ship was towed from Alameda to San Pedro by the tug Sea rover and fitted out with accommodations for a film crew and renovated for the role he was to play in the film. The movie was The sea bass with Milton Sills, and modeled on the German raider Count Von Luckner during the First World War.

The ship was disguised as a merchant and captured other merchant ships of enemy nations. In the story, the ship is eventually captured by the old coast guard Bear, which has a long history. My father was responsible for maneuvering the ship according to the instructions of the film's directors and he sometimes had the experience of “replacing” certain actors. On October 3, 1928, the ship was towed to Alameda by the tug Ranger of the seas and put on hold.

In 1930 it was sold to Fox Film Corp. and involved in another film with the same crew and this time an auxiliary diesel engine was installed before being towed south. This film was called The seas below with actor George O'Brien. In history, the ship was a submarine chaser, pursuing German submarines during World War I, operating in the Mediterranean Sea. It was disguised as a merchant ship and had a house on the main deck which collapsed, exposing a large cannon, surprising the enemy.





THE Metta Nelson in war. Photo: US Navy Naval History and Heritage Command. Public domain.

She was then decommissioned in San Pedro and then sold for yacht use. In 1939 the Measure

appeared in a movie again, Masters of the sea. Soon after, she served in the Navy.

I think everyone will agree that the

Metta Nelsonlaunched in Humboldt Bay, had a most distinguished career: in the merchant marine trade, in the fishing industry, in the cinema, as a yachtsman, and then in the navy.

The above story was originally published in the September-October 1981 issue of Humboldt Historiana newspaper of Humboldt County Historical Society. It is reproduced here with permission. The Humboldt County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to archiving, preserving and sharing the rich history of Humboldt County. You can become a member and receive new issues for a year. The Humboldt Historian on this link.

