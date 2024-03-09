Entertainment
HUMBOLDT STORY: Humboldt's most successful film actor of all time…is he a ship? | Lost Coast Outpost
The three-masted schooner Metta Nelson belonged to the Alaska Packers Association for many years after working in the lumber trade along the Pacific Coast. She made her final salmon fishing trip to Bristol Bay, Alaska, in 1926. She weighed 460 tons and was built by Hans Bendixsen in Fairhaven in 1896. During World War II she was a shipping vessel. Navy identification and ended up as surplus.
My father, Carl Wikander, was a sailboat captain for many years and never really retired. Not even when the sailboats were retired. He served as captain or mate on tugboats or killer whales until the age of 71.
In late 1927, the film industry rented the Metta Nelson and my father enlisted as a third lieutenant at 64 years old. On February 20, 1928, the ship was towed from Alameda to San Pedro by the tug Sea rover and fitted out with accommodations for a film crew and renovated for the role he was to play in the film. The movie was The sea bass with Milton Sills, and modeled on the German raider Count Von Luckner during the First World War.
The ship was disguised as a merchant and captured other merchant ships of enemy nations. In the story, the ship is eventually captured by the old coast guard Bear, which has a long history. My father was responsible for maneuvering the ship according to the instructions of the film's directors and he sometimes had the experience of “replacing” certain actors. On October 3, 1928, the ship was towed to Alameda by the tug Ranger of the seas and put on hold.
In 1930 it was sold to Fox Film Corp. and involved in another film with the same crew and this time an auxiliary diesel engine was installed before being towed south. This film was called The seas below with actor George O'Brien. In history, the ship was a submarine chaser, pursuing German submarines during World War I, operating in the Mediterranean Sea. It was disguised as a merchant ship and had a house on the main deck which collapsed, exposing a large cannon, surprising the enemy.
She was then decommissioned in San Pedro and then sold for yacht use. In 1939 the Measure
appeared in a movie again, Masters of the sea. Soon after, she served in the Navy.
I think everyone will agree that the
Metta Nelsonlaunched in Humboldt Bay, had a most distinguished career: in the merchant marine trade, in the fishing industry, in the cinema, as a yachtsman, and then in the navy.
###
The above story was originally published in the September-October 1981 issue of Humboldt Historiana newspaper of Humboldt County Historical Society. It is reproduced here with permission. The Humboldt County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to archiving, preserving and sharing the rich history of Humboldt County. You can become a member and receive new issues for a year. The Humboldt Historian on this link.
###
ADDITIONAL ENDNOTE:
The Humboldt Historical Society — a truly wonderful local cultural institution and resource — has just launched its 77th anniversary membership drive. Are you considering becoming a member?
Here is a press release from the Historical Society:
In March 1947, a group of Humboldt County community members came together in a series of meetings to discuss the need for a historical society to promote the preservation of original historical records and the creation of a suitable venue for the collection.
The appropriate location was a series of temporary locations until 1993, when the estate of Helen Wells Barnum donated the family home on 8th Street, Eureka, to the Society. At one time it was the largest historical society in the state. Today, as the Society celebrates its seventy-seventh anniversary, it finds that maintaining such a large membership is a challenge. Executive Director Jane Hill notes: “Changing interests, new ways of communicating and aging members make it difficult to attract new members and stay in touch with existing members.
The community council responded to the challenge by launching a campaign to attract new members and urging current members to nominate a new person for membership. Every year, the
The Historical Society publishes a 48-page quarterly journal, The Humboldt Historian. Filled with vintage photographs, personal memorabilia, scientific articles, fun facts and entertaining commentary, this publication is mailed to members as part of membership.
Community members can track the membership drive by noting changes on the campaign thermometer banner hanging on the H Street side of the Society Center, an old-fashioned historic tool for noting progress.
To know more about the Company, people can visit the website at
www.humboldhistory.org.
The bookstore and research center is open to the public at 703 8th St. in Eureka on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
