



Former West Hollywood Mayor and Council Member Abbe Land to be Honored at 8th Annual Hollywood NOW HERstory Awards and Reception. The community leader and champion of women's rights will be toasted and roasted on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room, located at 625 North San Vicente Boulevard. In honor of Women's History Month, Hollywood NOW hosts the HERstory Awards and Reception each March to celebrate the achievements of women in the community. This year, Hollywood NOW will recognize Abbe Land for her dedication as a fierce fighter for women's rights and an accomplished civic leader. In addition to her tenure as an elected member of the West Hollywood City Council from 1986 to 1997 and 2003 to 2015, Abbe served as mayor five times. She is known for her support and leadership on issues related to women, LGBTQ rights, affordable housing, access to health care and civil liberties. Through her policy advocacy, she played a central role in the development of municipal advisory councils for women and people with disabilities, the domestic violence prevention program for same-sex couples, the green building ordinance and historic gun control legislation. During her tenure as a council member, she served on the boards of the National League of Cities, the Southern California Association of Governments, the Westside Council of Governments, and as president of Women in Municipal Government , as well as political committees of the League of California. Cities. Currently, Abbe serves on the Women Against Gun Violence Advisory Council; the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Women's Health Policy Council; Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles; Creative Acts Advisory Council; MAZON Public Policy Committee; and the AIDS Community Action Foundation Board of Directors. In March 2017, she co-founded an indivisible Los Angeles chapter: ROAR Resistance. Abbe is a sought-after speaker and moderator, frequently called upon to participate and share her expertise at conferences and seminars nationwide. She has been honored by the West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her commitment to affordable housing and by the APLA Red Circle Project with a Spirit of CommUNITY Award for her work raising awareness about HIV/AIDS. Abbe also received the inaugural Legacy Award for Women in Leadership for her advocacy for women in West Hollywood, the 2016 Gay Mens Chorus of Los Angeles: Good Neighbor Voice Award for her support of the LGBTQ community, the 28th Congressional District 2016 Woman of the Year Award, the 2017 National LGBTQ Task Force: Leadership Excellence Award, the I Love Me Foundations Ally of the Year, and the 2017 Southern California Leadership Network Visionary 30 in 30 Award, among many others distinctions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/abbe-land-to-be-honored-at-8th-annual-hollywood-now-herstory-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos