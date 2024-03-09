Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez in Two-Piece Workout Outfit Has a Great Yoga Session with a Cat – Celebwell





Actress Jacqueline Fernandez swears by regular yoga sessions for optimal health and wellness, even if sometimes her practice is interrupted by a furry friend. Fernandez, 38, shared photos of herself wearing a blue yoga outfit, posing on a pink carpet with her beloved cat next to her. “Besides the fact that my cat gave me attitude, it was a great yoga session! #wellnesswarrior,” she captioned the post. This is what Fernandez's diet, wellness and fitness program looks like. Fernandez starts her day with a drink made from lukewarm water, lime and honey. “My mornings are incomplete without fruit, because they provide good sugars and carbohydrates to start the day off right,” she said iDiva. “And I include eggs in some form, boiled or scrambled. My lunch is light and vegan with salads, brown rice and lentils. When I eat healthy and light, I feel happy. For the dinner is grilled fish and vegetables. I like to have protein at night while the body goes into repair mode. Fernandez has a simple, common-sense approach to health and wellness. “My fitness mantra is pretty simple: eat well, sleep well, and exercise regularly.” she said Verve Magazine. “I make sure to maintain a healthy diet, get enough sleep, and stay positive and relaxed. When it comes to fitness, I prefer to focus on flexibility, endurance, and strength. I build my endurance through cardio exercises , pole exercises and stretching exercises for flexibility. I only eat fresh, healthy, nutrient-rich foods. And when I can't go to the gym, I dance to stay active.df44d9eab23ea271ddde7545ae2c09ec Fernandez loves the mental and spiritual benefits of yoga. “After years of struggling with exercise routines, I thought yoga was the perfect solution.” she said iDiva. “I discovered it when I arrived in India four years ago. Today, I have a personal yoga teacher and I do yoga for an hour a day, five days a week. It's something which I always look forward to. It relaxes me and doesn't stress my body. That's my idea of ​​fitness. Doing something that comes naturally to you. Fernandez stays hydrated for both her health and beauty, as her skin tends to suffer when she doesn't drink enough water. “I have had a history of bad skin, so I understand that skin needs high maintenance,” she said SHE. “I would say drink lots of water. I have an app on my phone that reminds me to stay hydrated throughout the day. Keep moisturizer, cleanser, and sunscreen on you at all times. I also use a Vitamin C eye roll-on, I can feel it. It really helps!” Fernandez follows her workout routine no matter where she is. “Since I always travel for work, I have a plan without gym training,” she said Verve Magazine. “Among my personal exercise routines, I would recommend stretching and dancing exercises, as they are easy and doable while traveling. Meditation is particularly helpful in centering my mind and body and allows me to channel my mind and body. energy for my personal and professional development.”

