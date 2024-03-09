Surprise Temple of Doom Snake Actor Was 75





Ahmed El-Shenawi, the Egyptian-born actor whose character delightedly announces that a portion of “snake surprise” is about to be served in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, is dead. He was 75 years old. El-Shenawi died on February 1 in Chelsea, London, said his daughter, Eman El-Shenawi. The Hollywood Reporter. He had been hospitalized for an operation to repair a fracture and developed an infection that led to sepsis, she said. El-Shenawi also played a prisoner who inherits a radio in Alan Parker's heartbreaking film. Midnight Express (1978), starring Brad Davis, and he played the central role of the therapist who hypnotizes the detective (Michael Elphick) in The element of crime (1984) — Lars von Trier's first feature film and first of his Europe trilogy. Both films were screened at Cannes. “I believe his brief but impactful moments of glory resonated so much with many,” his daughter said. In Steven Spielberg Cursed Temple (1984), the very tall El-Shenawi, sporting flowing pearl necklaces and a thick black mustache that extends to his sideburns, sits next to Kate Capshaw's Willie Scott at a long banquet table. The main dish that arrives is a huge sliced ​​open snake to reveal other live snakes inside. Also on the menu that night: insects, eyeball soup and, for dessert, chilled monkey brains. El-Shenawi spoke “with an articulate British-tinged accent,” his daughter wrote in a beautiful tribute from 2011 to his father, “and [Spielberg] took note of his eloquent style, [telling him]'Ahmed, you are a Shakespearean type actor.' Ahmed El-Shenawi in white at the table in the “snake surprise” scene from 1984 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Courtesy Everett Collection El-Shenawi, one of six children – four boys and two girls – had a “very lively family life in Egypt,” Eman El-Shenawi said. THR. Her father worked as a chef for Egyptair and five-star hotel restaurants, and “that's where his love for Christmas and Western holidays began,” she said. With a university degree in commerce, El-Shenawi moved to London in 1971 and worked for the BBC Arabic Service as an actor in a radio drama series which had a worldwide audience of Arab listeners. He later became a member of the British Actors' Equity Association. El-Shenawi also appeared in a 1978 NBC miniseries adaptation of The Thief of Baghdad and on British television in Professionals, Cannon and ball, Mud and brass And Danger: marmalade at work Before Cursed Temple reached the rooms. His acting career all but ended after he had to have stomach surgery to control his weight, his daughter wrote. “My character as a 'chubby Arab man' changed and the agency no longer found as much work for me as before when I was growing up,” he told her. “But I was still excited to be able to wear a better selection of costumes!” Eman accompanied her father to a Indiana Jones souvenir event years ago, and it “created an immediate rapport with the fans,” she noted. “And even almost 30 years after the movie came out, they were waiting in line to see the man who introduced one of the most horrific dinner scenes in cinema history.”

