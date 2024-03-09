Column: Hollywood precursors could point out the winners of the 2024 Oscars

The Academy Awards, also known as the Academy Awards, are recognized as the highest honor in the film industry. The 2024 ceremony, set for 7:00 p.m. On March 10, at its usual venue, the Dolby Theater, in Los Angeles, will present Jimmy Kimmel as host, once again.

TThe Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this year nominations January 22 and, as usual, many immediately started updating their prediction tables, doing their best to guess who will emerge victorious in the next event. So, what surprises or well-deserved victories will materialize?

The ceremony is often unable to captivate the public in 2023, only 18.7 million people tuned in, making it the third lowest ever in the show's history. This year might be different, in part because of the nominations given to both halves of the cultural phenomenon Barbenheimerwhich revitalized the film industry last summer.

But will the ceremony repeat itself compared to last year with only one film in this case, Everything Everywhere All at Once? prevailing in almost all major categories?

The chances of a sweep are high, with Oppenheimer having just triumphed in the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden globes And BAFTA in several categories including Christopher Nolan for best director. Nolan is the favorite to win gold in the same category at the Oscars, having also won the Director's Guild of America Awards. This victory would not only be due to the remarkable success of Oppenheimer, who set world box office records for a biopicbut also to film in ever more difficult conditions IMAX 70mm format.

However, competition is fierce in all areas.

If people thought Martin Scorsese was too old to direct an acclaimed new film, they should reconsider, because he has just become the most nominated living director in Oscar history for directing Killers of the Flower Moon, which offers a devastating true story about a plot to murder an Osage woman and her family for oil money. In addition to being in the running for best picture, Lily Gladstone, one of its stars, is in the running for best actress.

Gladstone is the first Native American woman never nominated for an Oscar for acting. Having just won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama and the SAG Award in the same category, she will likely make history once again by winning the Oscars. The only other leading contender is Emma Stone, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, the Critics Choice Award and the BAFTA for Poor Things.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig may have been shut out of Best Actress and Best Director respectively for Barbie, but Ryan Gosling earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his quirky portrayal of Ken. Although he has a chance to win the award for his charisma and fan-favorite role, Robert Downey Jr. is almost sure to be the one who will be celebrated.

It swept every major ceremony from the precursors Golden Globes, Critics Choice, BAFTA and SAG for its unrecognizably subtle portrait of Lewis Strauss, a former Atomic Energy Commission member responsible for nuclear weapons development at Oppenheimer. Downey Jr. has already been nominated for Chaplin and Tropic Thunder and, as was recently proven, the Academy is determined to try to right the wrongs of previous years by finally awarding long overdue legends such as Leonardo DiCaprio And Will Smithso the wait might finally be over for the Iron Man star.

Oppenheimer received the most nominations with 13, including one for Cillian Murphy in the Best Actor category. He transformed himself through a rigid diet and learned Dutch to bring the character to life.

Although Murphy is among the favorites, having just won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama in addition to a BAFTA and a SAG statue, Paul Giamatti is a fierce opponent. He received the Critics Choice Award and the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Paul Hunnam, a moody professor in The Holdovers. Bradley Cooper also managed to secure a Best Actor nomination for his work as conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, marking his 12th nomination overall, making him a strong contender as well.

Fortunately, best picture is one of the easiest categories to call. Nolan's three-hour biopic won most of the major awards, winning best picture at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Producers Guild of America Awards. Given his win also in the Best Cast Performance in a Motion Picture category at the SAG, the path is open for Oppenheimer to be named Best Picture of the Year at the Oscars.

Poor Things could also end the night with several wins, likely for its strange and extravagant costumes and production design, having won both categories at the BAFTAs. Barbie, however, poses a major threat; it took them to the Critics Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, Anatomy of a Fall, the French legal drama that won the prestigious Palme d'Or last year, could win in the category of best original screenplay, after having triumphed at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. Likewise, American Fiction won Best Adapted Screenplay at the BAFTAs and Critics Choice Awards, making it a likely winner.

Ultimately, people will have to tune in to see what happens. The results of other ceremonies reveal only so much.