Faith Life in Action Week of March 10 and Beyond – Macomb Daily
Bible study
Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 26510 Schoenherr Road, Warren. 313-582-1610 or Go to churchwarren.org.
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church is hosting a Bible study on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. For more information, visit aglc-warren.org or call 586-751-7750.
Euchre games
St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road, Utica, hosting euchre the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The cost is $13 for the second week or $15 for the fourth week. For more information, call 586-731-5347 or email [email protected].
Fish Fries
St. Peters Lutheran Church, School and Early Childhood Center, 23000 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, hosting Fish Fry from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through March 22 and from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 29. Meals include fried fish, choice of two sides (mac and cheese, fries, green beans or coleslaw), salad bar and dessert. Dine in or take away. The cost is $12 for a two-piece dinner, $14 for a three-piece dinner, and $16 for an all-you-can-eat dinner. For more information, call 586-447-9280.
St. Isidore K of C Council 7200 hosts Fish Fry: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays, February 16 and March 22, at 18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb Township. Dine in, go out and drive. Fried or baked cod or breaded and fried shrimp; entree for $14 includes red skin potatoes, coleslaw, mac and cheese and a dinner roll. Also available: light meal of 2 slices of cheese pizza, or mac and cheese, with coleslaw and roll for $6. Visit stisidore.church/fish-fry for more information.
Virtual Services
Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church in St. Clair Shores is live streaming its 11 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook at facebook.com/pages/Triumphant-Cross-Lutheran-Church/100869589958233
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Sunday on YouTube live. For more information, visit aglc-warren.org or call 586-751-7750.
Grace Episcopal Church, Mount Clemens live stream at 10:30 a.m. Follow the links at gracechurchmtclemens.org to watch the live stream on the church's Facebook page.
Living Word Fellowship, New Haven streams its Sunday morning service on Facebook facebook.com/livingwordfellowshipchurchand YouTube youtube.com/watch?v=wL9AB_ePKgM.
Saint Joan of Arc, St. Clair Shores live streams her Masses from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. weekdays, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and noon Sundays at sjascs.org.
St. Isidore Catholic Church, Macomb Township sharing their services at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Sundays at stisidore.church/broadcast.
St. Isaac Jogues, 21100 Madison Street, St. Clair Shores shares its online service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/St-Isaac-Jogues-Catholic-Church-183806811631768Also sharing a night prayer at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at saintisaacjogues.com.
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, 41233 Ryan Road in Sterling Heights, livestreams its service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays at youtube.com/channel/UCNmIJUmj5G24yjNkNs2C0IA. chapel open for private prayer from noon to 10 p.m. every day.
St. Malachy Church, Sterling Heights shares its 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday services at youtube.com/watch?v=3C2HeffQQcU.
St. Lawrence Church in Utica is livestreaming its 11 a.m. Sunday Mass on facebook.com/St-Lawrence-Catholic-Church-Utica-105989237703711.
First UCC Richmond posts Sunday service on Facebook at facebook.com/First-United-Church-of-Christ-Richmond-MI-178021965567351 with other offers. Other articles on the church website, firstuccrichmond.yolasite.com/sunday-worship-services.php.
St. Peter Lutheran, Eastpointe has its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., available on YouTube. youtube.com/channel/UCPUOWx1WDzykJXvs62RlUCQ.
Lakeshore Church, St. Clair Shores, is making its 10 a.m. Sunday service available online at Lakeshorechurch.com/multimedia and facebook.com/lakeshorepresbyterianchurch
First United Methodist Church of Warren will make services available at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/WarrenFirstUMC and it is also available for later viewing there and on warrenfirstumc.org
Shelby Township Peace Lutheran Church is live streaming its Sunday service from 10:30 a.m. to facebook.com/peacelutheranshelby available on the site peaceshelby.org and a registration on the application by Monday noon.
Trinity Episcopal Church, St. Clair Shores Sunday services, Facebook and YouTube service links available at trinityscsmi.org.
St. John Church, Fraser offers its Sunday service on its website stjohnfraser.org/home.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Utica livestreams its service at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays at trinityutica.com.
The St. John's and St. James UCC Sunday Church Service was broadcast at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/St-James-United-Church-of-Christ-10150090210425008.
Faith Life in Action articles should be submitted at least two weeks in advance, with full address and contact information, by email to [email protected].
— MediaNews Group Staff
