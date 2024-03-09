Razzie Awards: 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Sweeps





Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey won all five categories for which it was nominated at the 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards on Saturday. The awards – known as the Razzies – honor the worst films of the Hollywood year and take place on “Oscar Eve,” the day before the Academy Awards honor the best in cinema at Tinseltown's Dolby Theater. Comics Aaron Goldenberg and Jake Jonez, known professionally as The Mean Gays, hosted (as well as wrote and produced) this year's show, retitled “The Mean Gays Take Over the 44th Razzies.” THE Winnie the Pooh The slasher film won trophies for worst film, worst director, worst screenplay, worst on-screen couple and worst remake, rip-off or sequel. Spend4bles, who led the field of nominees with seven nominations, won two: Worst Supporting Actress (Megan Fox) and Worst Supporting Actor (Sylvester Stallone). Fox also won Worst Actress for Johnny and Clyde; a press release called his double victory “a rare Razzie feat.” The statement also added that Stallone's victory “further solidified his claim to be the Awl Time Razzie Cham-Peen.” In rosier news, the Razzie Redeemer Award, given to a former nominee who has since moved on to better things, went to SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher “for her brilliant leadership of the Actors Guild throughout a prolonged strike in 2023.”, with a very successful conclusion. The winners, as with the nominations, were selected by Razzie voters, comprising “1,179 movie buffs, film critics and journalists from 49 U.S. states and two dozen foreign countries.” See below for the full list of winners. THE WORST PICTURE The Exorcist: Believer

Spend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn’t that be spelled “Darling”?) – WINNER WORST ACTOR Russell Crowe / The Pope's Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast

Chris Evans / Ghost

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy – WINNER The worst actress Ana de Armas / Ghost

Megan Fox / Johnny and Clyde – WINNER

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike's Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the gods Worst Supporting Actress Kim Cattrall / About my father

Megan Fox / Spend4bles – WINNER

Bai Ling / Johnny and Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy's Worst Supporting Actor Michael Douglas / Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Néro (as “The Pope”) / The Pope's Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expendables – WINNER THE WORST SCREEN COUPLE 2 “Ruthless Mercenaries” of your choice / Spend4bles

2 Money-Hungry Investors Who Donated $400 Million for Remake Rights The Exorcist

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans (who failed Screen Chemistry) / Ghost

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum / Magic Mike's Last Dance

Pooh and Piglet as Bloodthirsty Slasher/Killers (!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Spend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Clock… I always beat a dead horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and HA – WINNER THE WORST DIRECTOR Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Spend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench THE WORST SCREENPLAY The Exorcist: Believer

Spend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of… Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER REDEMPTION RAZZIE PRIZE Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/razzie-awards-winnie-the-pooh-blood-and-honey-sweeps-1235846272/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos