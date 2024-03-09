Entertainment
Razzie Awards: 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Sweeps
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey won all five categories for which it was nominated at the 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards on Saturday.
The awards – known as the Razzies – honor the worst films of the Hollywood year and take place on “Oscar Eve,” the day before the Academy Awards honor the best in cinema at Tinseltown's Dolby Theater.
Comics Aaron Goldenberg and Jake Jonez, known professionally as The Mean Gays, hosted (as well as wrote and produced) this year's show, retitled “The Mean Gays Take Over the 44th Razzies.”
THE Winnie the Pooh The slasher film won trophies for worst film, worst director, worst screenplay, worst on-screen couple and worst remake, rip-off or sequel. Spend4bles, who led the field of nominees with seven nominations, won two: Worst Supporting Actress (Megan Fox) and Worst Supporting Actor (Sylvester Stallone). Fox also won Worst Actress for Johnny and Clyde; a press release called his double victory “a rare Razzie feat.”
The statement also added that Stallone's victory “further solidified his claim to be the Awl Time Razzie Cham-Peen.”
In rosier news, the Razzie Redeemer Award, given to a former nominee who has since moved on to better things, went to SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher “for her brilliant leadership of the Actors Guild throughout a prolonged strike in 2023.”, with a very successful conclusion.
The winners, as with the nominations, were selected by Razzie voters, comprising “1,179 movie buffs, film critics and journalists from 49 U.S. states and two dozen foreign countries.” See below for the full list of winners.
THE WORST PICTURE
The Exorcist: Believer
Spend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn’t that be spelled “Darling”?) – WINNER
WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe / The Pope's Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast
Chris Evans / Ghost
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy – WINNER
The worst actress
Ana de Armas / Ghost
Megan Fox / Johnny and Clyde – WINNER
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike's Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the gods
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall / About my father
Megan Fox / Spend4bles – WINNER
Bai Ling / Johnny and Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy's
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas / Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Néro (as “The Pope”) / The Pope's Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expendables – WINNER
THE WORST SCREEN COUPLE
2 “Ruthless Mercenaries” of your choice / Spend4bles
2 Money-Hungry Investors Who Donated $400 Million for Remake Rights The Exorcist
Ana de Armas and Chris Evans (who failed Screen Chemistry) / Ghost
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum / Magic Mike's Last Dance
Pooh and Piglet as Bloodthirsty Slasher/Killers (!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Spend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Clock… I always beat a dead horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and HA – WINNER
THE WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / Spend4bles
Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
THE WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Spend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of… Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
REDEMPTION RAZZIE PRIZE
Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA
|
