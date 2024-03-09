Bollywood Newswrap, March 9: Harman Baweja replaces Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhishan in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana? Ahan Shetty-Pooja Hegde's Sanki Gets Release Date





On the ninth day of March 2024, Bollywood witnessed a series of exciting developments that sparked excitement among fans and media circles. Reports have emerged that Harman Baweja has been cast as the character of Vibhishana in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited adaptation of the epic tale Ramayana. On the other hand, Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde's Sanki gets a release date. Let's take a look back at the memorable moments that marked this eventful day in Bollywood. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for March 9, 2024 1. Will Harman Baweja play the role of Vibhishana in Ramayana? The producers of the much-awaited mega-budget film Ramayana first initiated discussions with Vijay Sethupathi regarding the role of Vibhishana. However, according to a report in Times of India, Harman Baweja has now been roped in to play the character of Vibhishana, Ravana's brother who supported Lord Rama during this epic war. 2. Sanki will be released in 2025 Sajid Nadiadwala's production house has officially announced the release date of Sanki on social media. According to the announcement, the film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2025. Directed by Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah, the film is currently shrouded in mystery regarding its plot details. However, it promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle, shot on a grand scale in India and abroad. 3.The Railway Men becomes the most successful Indian series on Netflix Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, recently said, “India has long been a nation that loves entertainment, and Yash Raj Films has been delighting audiences for years. It’s this shared love and innate passion for storytelling that brought Netflix and YRF together, forging our multi-year partnership. Railway Men has been in our top 10 series list for 100 consecutive days in the country, making it the longest-running Indian series to date. 4.Heeramandi Sakal Ban song OUT The makers of Heeramandi released the first song, Sakal Ban, featuring Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal. In this song, the ladies are seen dancing passionately in traditional attire, in a grand setting reminiscent of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic extravaganza. The larger-than-life sets capture the essence of Bhansali's signature style, bringing to life the cultural richness and visual splendor that have become synonymous with his films. 5. Mahira Khan opens up about her pregnancy rumors During the YouTube video interview with Mashion, Mahira was asked about the strangest rumor she heard about herself. She replied, “Oh, I'm pregnant. It's not weird, it's just a rumor. I don't know where they made that up. I think it's because I took weight, but then they also said that. I also left a Netflix series and a major movie and so on. But that's not true.” READ ALSO : BMCM: Tiger Shroff settles scores with Akshay Kumar by cheating in a swimming race; 'Hisaab barabar asked'

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newswrap-mar-9-harman-baweja-replaces-vijay-sethupathi-as-vibhishan-in-ranbir-kapoor-sai-pallavis-ramayana-ahan-shetty-pooja-hegdes-sanki-gets-release-date-1285078 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos