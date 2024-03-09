Halle Bailey Tearfully Recalls Pregnancy Speculation at Essence Awards





LOS ANGELES Halle Bailey protects her peace. The actress and six-time Grammy nominee was honored Thursday at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon, where she got emotional discussing the challenges facing black women in entertainment. Accepting her award, Bailey said she had been burned by the spotlight: first, with racist reactions to her casting as Ariel in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, then again last year, with speculation ruthless on social media about her appearance and whether she was pregnant. (Bailey, 23, announced in January that she had welcomed a son, Halo, with boyfriend DDG.) “During one of my proudest moments as Ariel, that's when I discovered two things about being black in Hollywood,” Bailey said on scene. This can be unfair and open you up to criticism just for being yourself. Not because you're a bad actor or gave a bad performance, but simply because you look like one. She also talked about my perfect little angel, Halo, and called out the invasive attention surrounding her pregnancy. There was no way I was going to share my world's greatest joy with anyone, Bailey said, wiping away tears. Halo was my gift. I had no obligation to expose myself or my family to this unyielding spotlight. With the state of the world and men trying to impose their will on women's bodies, no one on social media was going to tell me what to share, Bailey said, drawing roaring cheers and applause. Remember when Zion David Marley, which came from a queen named Lauryn Hill, entered the world? Remember how private Beyoncé was about her pregnancy? Every woman in the world has the right to choose what to do with her body. The Grown-ish star was lovingly introduced by her sister and musical partner, Chloe Bailey, who cried throughout the presentation. (On two occasions, a stagehand came to bring him his tissues.) Halle, my beautiful sister, I am so proud to be by your side as you rise to new heights, Chloe said. Not only as an artist and sister, but also as a friend, daughter and your new favorite title, a mother. Thank you for giving me one of the greatest gifts of my life by making me an aunt. Halo has the coolest mom on the planet. Bailey was one of four women honored at Thursday's event, alongside Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), television executive Kathryn Busby (“The Afterparty”) and writer Nkechi Okoro Carroll (“The Resident”). The pre-Oscar party took place at midday on the warm roof of the Academy Museum, where, after a much-delayed start, guests pecked at salmon and butter lettuce and bent for food. 'shadow. Earlier in the day, Zendaya stole the show at a more subdued reception downstairs, gracefully taking selfies with crowds of stunned partygoers. Hosted by Essence magazine, the annual Black Women in Hollywood brunch is one of several parties held in Los Angeles in the days leading up to Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/movies/2024/03/07/halle-bailey-tearfully-discusses-pregnancy-essence-awards/72837977007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos