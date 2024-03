Arjun To Undergo Surgery After Severe Abdominal Pain, Shares Photo From Hospital

Actor Arjun Bijlani will undergo surgery on Saturday, a day after he was hospitalized following severe abdominal pain. According to Zoom, Arjun has appendicitis. The actor was absent from the sets of his show on Friday due to pain. (Also Read | Arjun Bijlani: Son Ayaan is more involved in Ganesh Chaturthi preparations than me) Arjun Bijlani shared a post on Instagram. What Arjun said about his health Arjun said on Saturday: I am admitted to the hospital due to severe stomach pain. I'm going to have an x-ray right now. Doctors will perform emergency surgery tomorrow morning. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. He suffered severe right lower abdominal pain and was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. According to the report, he asked fans not to worry and expressed confidence in a speedy recovery. Arjun shares his photo from the hospital Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun shared a photo while lying on his hospital bed. He took a close-up of his hand on which a cannula was visible. He captioned it: Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai (Whatever happens is for the good). Arjun shared a photo while lying on the hospital bed. Arjun's message for fans Arjun also shared a video of himself celebrating Shiv Ratri. He wrote, “#mahashivratri ki dher saari shubhkamnaen (Best wishes)!! Wish me luck!! #omnamahshivaya.” One fan said: “Be careful. Everything will be fine very soon, come back from the operation soon.” One comment read: “Always wish you the best. Please take care of yourself. Get well soon.” “May all the happiness be to you, sir,” one person commented. About Arjun's Career Arjun is currently a part of Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. It also stars Nikki Sharma, Sanjay Swaraj, Nimisha Vakharia, Seema Pandey and others. He made his acting debut in Balaji Telefilms' TV show Kartika in 2004. Arjun later appeared in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Roohaniyat, and more. He has also hosted several reality shows, such as Dance Deewane, Dance Deewane 2, Kitchen Champion 5, India's Got Talent 9, and more. He was also a co-host of the reality show Splitsvilla X4. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

