Ryan Koss, who fatally hit Treat Williams, avoids prison





The driver involved in the vehicle crash that killed Everwood actor Treat Williams while he was riding his motorcycle in Vermont last summer pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of careless driving. Ryan Koss, 35, received only a one-year suspended sentence and probation for the misdemeanor charge. His driver's license was also revoked for one year and he must complete a community restorative justice program as part of his probation. At Friday's sentencing hearing, Koss, who knew Williams and considered him a friend, was overcome with emotion while apologizing to the actor's friends, family and fans. “I am here to apologize and take responsibility for this tragic accident,” Koss told the court. Treat Williams was killed while riding his motorcycle in Vermont last summer. Getty Images Ryan Koss, right, pleaded guilty Friday to careless driving resulting in death. P.A. Koss was turning left into a parking lot in a Honda SUV in Dorset on June 12 when he collided head-on with a Williams motorcycle, police said. Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, who was wearing a helmet, was seriously injured and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, New York, but could not be saved. Immediately after the crash, Koss called Williams' wife to tell her what had just happened, Bennington County Prosecutor Erica Marthage said. Koss knew Williams before the accident and considered him a friend. Vermont State Police Williams' son Gill, 32, wore his father's jacket and spoke directly to Koss, whom he had met before the accident. The family didn't want to press charges or send Koss to prison, he said. I forgive you and I hope you forgive yourself, he said. I really wish you hadn't killed my father, he added. I really had to say it. Williams' daughter, Ellie Williams, wrote in her statement that she was too angry to forgive Koss, but hoped she would be able to in the future. Williams' son Gill, 32, wore his father's jacket in court Friday and told Koss he forgives him but “I really wish you hadn't killed my dad.” P.A. I will never feel my fathers hugging again; being able to get his advice again, introduce him to my future husband, ask him to walk me down the aisle, introduce him to my babies and make him cry when I name my first son after him, has- she writes. Koss initially pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of gross negligence resulting in death. Had he been convicted of this charge, he could have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. Williams has a nearly 50-year career, including starring roles in the television series Everwood and the film Hair. He has appeared in more than 120 television and film roles, including the films The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City and Once Upon a Time in America. This week, Blue Bloods bid an emotional farewell to Williams, who played Lenny Ross on the popular CBS series. With post wires

