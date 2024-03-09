Mount Baker School District to sell historic Hopewell Grange building

The EVERSON Mount Baker School District is selling the Hopewell Grange building in Everson to fund needed maintenance and repairs. Those with ties to the little yellow building hope the sale could mean a new chapter for the former gathering place for education and community.

Built in 1912, the building first housed schoolchildren, then farm workers united within the Hopewell Grange fraternal organization. It has sat empty for seven years and the school district decided to sell it after receiving inquiries from people wanting to buy it.

We're hoping to get a fair bit of change to our Capital Projects Fund, said Acting Superintendent Phil Brockman. We really can't do anything with this property because it's just not big enough to do anything. If we can sell it to someone who can do something with it, great, we're all for it.

Marv Fullner, a longtime Nooksack Valley resident and local historian, said he hopes whoever buys it will restore the building.

Of us who have been there, my kids, everyone I’ve talked to… it would cost money, but they would love to restore it,” he said. “That would be my ultimate.

Nooksack Valley historian Marv Fullner sits next to a stack of binders filled with documents and photos he compiled that detail the history of the Hopewell Grange building. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News)

In the Everson library on a recent Monday morning, Fullner, 79, arrived with a cardboard box filled with binders. All were filled with old photos, meeting minutes and files from Hopewell School and Hopewell Grange, the two organizations based in the building now for sale.

Fullner, whose interest in local history was sparked when he learned of his own family's roots in Whatcom County, spent months compiling historical documents related to the building.

Fullner's father attended Hopewell School beginning in 1921. The building that stands today at 3441 Hopewell Road was built in 1912 to house the school. Fullner said the school teaches children from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Marv Fullner reads the names in a class photo from 1924, when the Hopewell Grange building served as a school. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News)

But in the early 1940s, the school came under the ownership of the Mount Baker School District and closed its doors. Soon after, Hopewell Grange began using this space. For 74 years, barn members used the space as a community center, connecting farmers and families in the small building.

Hopewell Grange #518 was founded around 1912, although Fullner found records dating back even further. In 1867, the National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Livestock was founded to connect farmers and their families and provide a space for farmers to discuss policy and legislation related to agriculture. There used to be more than 50 barns in Whatcom County. Today, six Aconcerning LEFT: two in Bellingham, two in Lynden, one in Blaine and one on Lummi Island.

The original intent of Hopewell Grange was to provide area farmers with assistance and a support network for farm families, according to a 2016 issue of Ferndale Record Pioneering Families of Whatcom County.

For the members involved in the end, it is above all a community center that remembers the event.

Longtime Hopewell Grange members Frances Westergreen and Harlene Elenbaas filmed a NookChat video interview with Marv Fullner in 2017, the same year the barn closed for good. NookChats was a project of the Nooksack Valley Heritage Center committee housed at the Everson Library.

Frances Westergreen, a 55-year member of Hopewell Grange, said in a 2017 video that the barn building was used for weddings, memorial services, musical events and as a gathering place for students and families attending school at the House.

Harlene Elenbaas, a longtime member of the barn and a member when it disbanded, said in the video that it was a great place to connect with other homeschooling parents.

But consistent with national barn trends, membership has declined over the years. Elenbaas said in the video that barn members always talk about how to pass their interest on to the next generation.

We held out as long as possible, she said. In 2017, the barn closed permanently.

Fullner, who was never a member himself, told CDN he couldn't believe it when it closed.

Barn [closing] It was a bit like the end of the community core, there was no other place.

But all his memories of the barn are fond.

An interior room of the Hopewell Grange is empty. (Find Wendt /Cascadia Daily News)

The memory I have is of extremely, totally dedicated people,” he said. They were members of the barn, they were all in it. They did so much for the community. They didn't question it, they just did it because they wanted to and they cared.

Elenbaas said in the video that after the barn officially closed, three longtime members wanted to reminisce one more time and met for one last dinner at the old schoolhouse.

The three of us brought food … and we sat there and had one last little meal together and it was just a little sad, Elenbaas said. We were sorry it was closing but we also recognized that other things had replaced the barn.

A new start?

It's been seven years since Hopewell Grange closed its doors. The building officially returned to school district ownership in 2019, Tom Larsen, the district's director of maintenance and water distribution, said in an email.

It has remained unused since. Brockman said the district has no use for the property, nor the funds to restore it.

I hope whoever buys it does something really cool with the property, he said.

The assessed market value of the property is $394,981. The offers are because of the school district at 3 p.m. on Thursday March 21.

