Actor Gary Sinise remembers his son's final days
In January, actor Gary Sinise lost his son, McCanna “Mac” Sinise, to cancer. He was 33 years old.
Now, Sinise describes Mac's final days in detail, explaining that the week before his death, he finished recording an album he had been working on for a year.
“I bought him his first drum set when he was 9,” he recalled in a conversation with ET. “He played in high school, then went to USC Thornton School of Music. He played drums throughout school and studied writing and composition. He created a bunch of pieces of music while he was at university.”
Sinise added: “He just put them away and didn't do anything with them. Around January 2023, he said, 'Dad, I think I want to try to finish this music that I worked on all those years ago years at university.' “
Mac played the harmonica, having learned it during his battle with cancer. Sinise said the album is currently being pressed and will be available for purchase on the Gary Sinise Foundation website, and will soon also be available for streaming.
“Last week he finished the record,” he said. “They had a viewing party… It was a joyful day. The next night I went on TV and talked about Mac. Then the next day I had to call the ambulance and the 'take to hospital.'
The routine was not new to the family. Sinise said her son was sent to the hospital, stabilized and then released “multiple times.” He said he assumed this trip would be another one of those occasions, admitting: “I didn't think it would be the time.”
During the last days of Mac's life, he realized that the end was near, but he said that Mac “was happy that he accomplished what he wanted. That's what I want people know… Mac never gave in.” He continued to fight.
There came a point when the fighting became “too hard,” and Sinise said, “It wasn’t going to get better. This was going to get harder. » Yet, “he was at peace. He was happy at the end of his life. He was joyful… He smiled.”
The actor shared a story, recalling, “I was staying with him at the hospital at the end… I had to go out for something at one point, and I stopped at the nurses' station on the way in . I said, 'How's Mac? What's he doing?' [The nurse said], 'He's watching “Forrest Gump” on his phone.' There he was, watching Forrest Gump. It felt good to him. I think it made him feel closer to me sometimes. He would watch it when I was gone.”
Sinise said that in 2018, Mac began experiencing significant pain in his tailbone. He initially called it off, but when the pain persisted, he went to see a doctor who discovered a “massive tumor” on his sacrum, a bone in his lower back. The tumor was removed, but returned the following year.
Doctors continued to remove tumors, but others continued to grow. As time went on, he remembered Mac becoming “more and more seriously ill,” but said he continued to struggle with the illness.
“The situation was not going to get better. There is no cure,” he said. “We tried 25 different drugs. These are just drugs that are used for other cancers and the doctors kept trying and they said, 'As long as you want to keep trying, Mac, we'll keep trying.' We'll find something.' Mac said, “I want to keep trying.” He was an incredible fighter.”
Ultimately, the cancer crippled him, which Sinise said was, in a way, a “blessing.”
He shared: “It was very painful and all of a sudden he couldn't feel anything from his chest down, so the pain he felt before was gone now, but he couldn't walk. That’s just the nature of this horrible situation. “He was fighting and I wasn’t going to stop fighting for him. I never wanted to think that we were going to lose the battle even though you know you are fighting until the end. “
While he and his family are keen to share their story, he admitted it's “hard to say” exactly what it's like right now.
“It’s hard to think like that, because somehow it feels like he’s just on vacation, he’s going to come back.”
