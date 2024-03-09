Entertainment
“Oppenheimer” is about to blow away its competition at the Oscars
Oppenheimer will blow away the competition the Oscars on Sunday night.
Danny Sheridan, my favorite oddsmaker and Oscar handicapper, is 27-3 over the past five years in the six major categories and predicts that the epic drama about the controversial scientist known as “the father of the atomic bomb » will dominate the main categories.
The only thriller of the evening should be best actress, said Sheridan, who chooses Native American Lily Gladstone, who played Leo DiCaprio's wife in Killers of the Flower Moon and previously won the Screen prize. Actors Guild.
She's going up against Emma Stone from Poor Things.
[It’s] the closest vote of the evening, the old guard versus the new guard of Academy voters, Sheridan said.
Otherwise, not much suspense. Oppenheimer wins the award for best film. You can't stop a speeding ball, Sheridan said.
Three additional Oscars will be awarded Oppenheimer While Christopher Nolan won the Best Director award, Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor award and Robert Downey Jr. won the Best Supporting Actor award.
If it were a horse race where the starting trumpet was played, there would only be one horse in the starting gate, Sheridan said.
DaVine Joy Randolph will win Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers.
So Oppenheimer will win four of the top six Oscars, according to Sheridan.
***
Cathy Moriarty, who grew up in the Bronx, is not a big fan of Staten Island.
But the actress, who became a celebrity playing Jake LaMotta's wife in Raging Bullfilmed the second season of Great Kills there.
I didn't want to do it. I'm too lazy. I'm not going to Staten Island for anything, Moriarty told me.
But his friendship with the producer and star of the series, Steve Stanulis, won out.
The two have known each other for decades and both are parents to three children, including twins.
Great Kills is a neighborhood on Staten Island, but also references the plot. Stanulis is a hitman shot dead by documentarians. Moriarty plays a mob boss.
The cast, which includes Bai Ling and Eric Roberts playing himself, improvises and creates their own dialogue.
We have a structure of what the scene should be, and then we evolve it, Stanulis said.
In one scene where Moriarty seemed particularly emotional, I was scared, Stanulis said. But she took it, owned it, and ran with it.
Great Kills, a Tubi original showwas ranked #3 on the top 50 new shows of 2023. Season 2 will be released in the fall.
****
The hit reality show Family Stallone saved Sly's marriage to Jennifer Flavin, insiders claim.
Jennifer, widowed from Hollywood due to Stallo's busy filming schedule, was ready to divorce in 2022. But with the reality show giving Flavin a creative outlet, all is right with the world.
The move to Palm Beach also eased bumps in the road, a source said.
The Stallone family enjoys the horse, polo and golf lifestyle in Florida. Sly and his daughters were spotted at a recent vintage Ferrari show at Breakers.
****
A newcomer in showbiz Gaby Kono learned that perseverance pays. The producer and co-star of the upcoming film I Wish You Were Here, based on the best-seller by Renée Carlinofell in love with the book while living in California.
Kono continued to contact the author for two years until Carlino finally agreed to meet her. The romance is expected to be released by Phiphen Studios next year.
Julia Stiles makes her directorial debut with Kelsey Grammer, who currently lives in the UK, as well as Jennifer Grey, Isabel Fuhrman and Mena Massoud.
****
AskReddit was recently asked: “What are the craziest declassified documents from the CIA?”
Among the 19 responses was the Cold War condom drop: a CIA agent hatched a plan for packets of extra-large condoms, labeled “small,” to be dropped on the USSR. The idea was to lower their morale during the Cold War.”
****
Madonna fans won't be surprised to see her appear at new musical comedy Lempickaabout bisexual Polish artist Tamara de Lempicka opening on Broadway March 19.
Madge is an avid collector of the artist.
The new show, directed by former Wicked star Eden Espinosa, will bring to life the racy antics of the artist whose collectors include Jack Nicholson and Barbara Streisand.
If the Material Girl wants to start a new sketch, MS Rau sells “Portrait of a Man Glasses” for $19,500. The New Orleans gallery sold Lempicka's most famous painting, “Self-Portrait,” for $1.25 million.
****
Out and about: Sofia Vergara's ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, who hosts Deal or No Deal Island presented a Hollywood Beauty Award to Ming-Na Wen, who played the lead role in the Disney film Mulan and was a classmate of Manganiello at Mt. Lebanon High School in Pennsylvania…Sharon Bush, Kimberly Paige Bluhm and designers Andy Stark and Campion Platt were among those dating Iris Dankners Holiday House Breast Cancer Benefit at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach… Divorce attorney Ken Jewell talks with influencer Sofie Mahlkvist about the importance of prenuptial agreements for newlyweds at La Goulue.
|
