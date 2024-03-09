Longtime Daniel Day-Lewis director blames streaming for actor's retirement





Martin Scorsese might have discussed a new project with Daniel Day-Lewis, but the actor's longtime collaborator, director Jim Sheridan, has reinforced Day-Lewis' retirement plans.





Talk with DailyScreen, Jim Sheridan also spoke about Daniel Day-Lewis. The director previously worked with the retired actor on three films, in 1989. My left foot1993 In the name of the Father, and the years 1997 The boxer. Despite the actor's retirement, Sheridan shared he I would love to work with him again. Related Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement in first images from Netflix film Back in Action Back in Action, the Netflix action comedy starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz returning, releases its first preview. “He says he's finished, I still talk to him,” Sheridan said. “I would love to do something with him again. He's like everyone else, he opens the streamers and there are seven thousand choices, none of them are good. The film has been moved from public domain to private domain – you have a remote control, you can stop it. It's not the same experience. It would be awesome to see Daniel come back and do something because he's so good.”

Daniel Day-Lewis' collaboration with Jim Sheridan allowed the actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for 1989. My left foot. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for In the name of the Father. Related Anthony Hopkins explains why he's not interested in retirement The 86-year-old Oscar winner opens up about his own mortality and why he doesn't plan to stop working anytime soon.

Martin Scorsese's comments fueled rumors about Daniel Day-Lewis' return to acting Daniel Day-Lewis is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation, and his career proves it. With 30 acting credits to his name, the actor has won no less than three Academy Awards. The other two were for 2008 There will be bloodand those of 2012 Lincoln. Day-Lewis announced his plans to officially retire from acting in 2017 after finishing filming the critically acclaimed film. Ghost wire.

The actor is known for his method acting and will remain in character throughout the filming. His choice to act methodically is also what led him to take several breaks from his activity. However, more than six years after his official retirement, rumors of a new project surfaced after the actor made a surprise appearance at the National Board of Review Awards to support director Martin Scorsese. During his speech, the Flower Moon Killers The director teased a project with Day-Lewis. “We made two films together, and it was one of the greatest experiences of my life… maybe it's time for one more“, the director said to the delight of the crowd. Day-Lewis and Scorsese worked together on 1993. underrated The age of innocence and the years 2002 New York gangs

However, no official announcement from Day-Lewis has arrived and the actor is still enjoying his life outside the entertainment world. Now, with Sheridan's new words, it appears it may take more than two distinguished administrators to bring him out of retirement. Source: DailyScreen

