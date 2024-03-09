Shaitaan Box Office Collection, Day 1: Ajay Devgns' Horror Film Challenges Drishyam 2's Opening With Rs 15.20 Crore Debut | Bollywood News





Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika-with Shaitaan was released in theaters on March 8. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the supernatural horror film collected Rs 14.5 crore on the opening day. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 25.70 percent on Friday. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan also stars Janki Bodiwala in a pivotal role. Shaitaan has sold nearly 195,000 tickets, already collecting Rs 4.90 crore on its second day. The film currently faces little competition at the box office. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana DCruz also released on Friday. Ajay's last appearance was in the film Bholaa, opposite Tabu. The film earned Rs 11 crore on its first day and eventually grossed Rs 90 crore during its theatrical release. Shaitaan's first day earnings are comparable to the opening of Drishyam 2, which grossed Rs 15.38 crore. With positive reviews, Drishyam 2 went on to amass Rs 239 crore in India, becoming a rare success for Bollywood during a particularly difficult time. Madhavan has seen mixed results with his recent releases, such as Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Dhokha Round D Corner. Rocketry had a slow start at the box office, while Dhokha Round D Corner failed to perform well, making Shaitaan a crucial release for the actor. Rocketry, based on the life of legend Nambi Narayanan, earned Rs 1.78 crore on its opening day. Despite a slow start, audiences embraced the film and it managed to collect Rs 34 crore in India in four weeks. On the other hand, Dhokha Round D Corner struggled at the box office, earning a total of Rs 3.25 crore. Madhavan, however, recently appeared in the hit Netflix series The Railway Men. Director Vikas Bahl, accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement, which he later denied, last directed the legendary bomb Ganapath: Part 1. Shaitaan revolves around the character of Ajay Devgn, whose family is tormented by a mysterious stranger during the holidays.Shubhra Gupta, Indian Express film critic gave the film 2 stars and called it predictable. Part of the review read, The problem with this remake of the Gujarati film Vash is that all the kaala-jaadu trickery is ultimately just window dressing for a hero versus villain story. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

