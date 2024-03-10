Christopher Nolan's cinematic vision seduces Hollywood | Culture

A well-known cinematic tradition suggests that Akira Kurosawa was the first filmmaker to point his camera directly at the Sun. In his memoirs Something like an autobiography, Kurosawa wrote that this was one of the taboos of cinema when he was directing Rashomon. He debunked the myth that it would harm the film, proving all the skeptics wrong. Kurosawa recognized the importance of featuring the Sun in one of the most acclaimed films that explores the contrasts of the human experience.

Decades later, Christopher Nolan also broke a taboo by using the atomic bomb to captivate global audiences and is on the verge of winning his first Oscar for Oppenheimer. The film raked in a staggering $1 billion (915 million) at the box office while receiving widespread critical acclaim. This distinction could be a crowning achievement for the 53-year-old filmmaker, known for his flawless cinematic vision in an industry where studios often impose their restrictions on creators.

Very few have earned this right, said Tacita Dean, a British visual artist who works primarily in film. If Chris wins the Oscar for this film, he will inspire many young directors looking to shoot with old-fashioned photochemical film. He was a pioneer in this field. Dean, an activist championing celluloid over digital, won awards for portraits of artists like Cy Twombly, Merce Cunningham and David Hockney, which she presented to Nolan. Dean thinks Oppenheimer will convince studios to release more films in 70mm, which is 8.3 times larger than 35mm, requiring an IMAX projector and a 1.43:1 ratio (common widescreen is 1.85:1 ).

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy at the Director's Guild Awards, where Nolan won Best Director; February 10, 2024 MARIO ANZUONI (Reuters)

Nolan and Dean became friends in 2014, although they had crossed paths before, both studying at University College London. It was there that Nolan met his wife, Emma Thomas, with whom he has four children. Both Nolan and Dean are active in promoting photochemical films and have appeared together at Kodak-sponsored events in Los Angeles, Bombay and Mexico over the past 10 years.

Something Dean once said stuck in Nolan's head. The camera sees time, it is the first machine in history capable of doing this. Nolan is a fan of Jorge Luis Borges who explored the passage of time through the lens throughout his career. In his second film, Memento, an amnesiac man (Guy Pearce) searches for his wife's murderer. The film's narrative is presented as two different sequences of scenes interspersed throughout the film: a black and white series presented chronologically and a series of color sequences presented in reverse chronological order.

The film was a hit at Sundance, but its unconventional structure challenged industry norms. Despite a year-long search for a distributor, the film ultimately premiered in only 11 theaters in its first week. However, Nolan quickly connected with his audience. Within three weeks, the project expanded to 76 theaters, eventually reaching 531 theaters and grossing $25 million.

Guy Pearce in a scene from “Memento”.

Memento It earned Nolan his first Academy Award nomination in 2002 for Best Screenplay, which he shared with his brother Jonathan, the author of the original short story. Subsequent nominations came for Creation in 2011 and Dunkirk in 2018, earning him his first nomination for Best Director. Nolan's wife, Emma Thomas, produced all of his feature films, earning Best Picture nominations for Creation, Dunkirk and now Oppenheimer.

On March 10, Oppenheimer, the biopic about Robert Oppenheimer, the lead scientist on the Manhattan Project, is on track to win 13 Academy Awards. He presents himself as a serious competitor in a year where barbie also caused a sensation (pink). Many of his fans view Nolan's recent success at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), where he earned two out of three nominations, as the end of a curse of five defeats since 2011.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning adaptation of Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin's 600-page biography is shining at the Oscars amid a wave of CGI-intensive films with computer-generated stars. For visual effects, Nolan prefers to use scale models and optical printing, an old technique that uses one or more film projectors mechanically linked to a camera. It allows filmmakers to rephotograph one or more strips of film. In his book The Nolan variants (2020), author Tom Shone cites post-production coordinator of The Dark Knight Rises, the final film in Nolan's Batman trilogy. He mentioned working on romantic comedies with more effects than this film, which only had 430 effects shots out of a total of 3,000.

Christopher Nolan (middle) with the cast of “The Dark Knight Rises” Matt Sayles (MATT SAYLES/INVISION/AP)

This is also how they made planets and space rockets. Interstellar. The science fiction film has sparked many comparisons between Nolan and Stanley Kubrick, a major influence on his work. Your mind just absorbs what you see, without thinking too much, and that keeps you hooked on the story. That's exactly what Chris is aiming for, said Ian Hunt, who won a visual effects Oscar for the film starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

With Oppenheimer, Nolan aimed to replicate Kurosawa's feat of capturing intense brightness on film. But instead of the Sun, it was a nuclear bomb test at Los Alamos, New Mexico. Andrew Jackson, an Oscar-winning visual effects maestro known for Principle, played a crucial role in realizing this vision. After a series of experiments, Jackson concocted a powerful mixture of aluminum powder and iron oxide. When heated to approximately 2,000 degrees, this mixture produced glowing pellets that burst into a dazzling light upon detonation. To enhance the visual impact, the footage was then edited in post-production to convey a heightened sense of explosive power.

An enigmatic director

The son of an English father who worked in advertising and an American mother who was a teacher and flight attendant, Nolan grew up between London and Chicago and embodies the essence of both cultures. Nolan exudes politeness as he gives his actors concise advice on set, maintaining a strict 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule, with just a brief lunch break. Gary Oldman recalls receiving one of the finest and most succinct pieces of direction during filming Batman. Let's do this again, Nolan told me. There's a lot more at stake. Yeah, I get it… I see what you mean. Enough said.

Nolan also embodies a strong sense of American determination. Recalling one particular encounter, Michael Caine recounted how a stranger appeared at his door one day, eager to offer him the role of Bruce Wayne's faithful butler. The veteran star of Alfie politely invited to go through the scenario at your own pace. However, the persistent stranger, none other than Nolan, insisted: Can you read it now? And so Nolan lingered in the room, sipping tea, until Caine finished reading Batman Begins.

Christopher Nolan with his producer and wife, Emma Thomas, at the Golden Globes on January 7, 2024

MARIO ANZUONI (Reuters)

During a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, Nolan revealed that he always waits patiently in the same room as the actors read the scripts, which are printed in red ink on black paper to avoid photocopying. During filming, cast copies bear their names in large letters to make it easier to track if lost. The technical team only receives essential pages, rather than the entire script.

Chris goes to many extremes to get things his way, Tacita Dean said. All this is reflected in what ends up in the negative. Every little detail counts, and this attention to detail shines through in the final product. We'll soon see if Hollywood finally gives in to Christopher Nolan's cinematic vision.

