Tarako, actor of Hunter x Hunter and voice actor of Inuyasha, dies





Esteemed voice actor Tarako, the voice of Chibi Maruko-chanMaruko Sakura, 35, died suddenly at the age of 63.





By Livedoor News, Tarako's family announced the sad news to Fuji TV. They reportedly said she fell ill earlier this year but her death was unexpected. A private family funeral will honor him. Tarako was born in Gunma, Japan in 1960, and began what would become a long acting career in 1981. She has made appearances in some of anime's biggest titles, including Hunter X Hunter And Inuyashaas well as Studio Ghibli films Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, My Neighbor Totoro And Castle in the sky. However, Tarako's longest-running role was as the main character Maruko Sakura from the popular anime. Chibi Maruko-chan, adapted from the successful manga written by Momoko Sakura. The story follows a young Maruko (based on Momoko Sakura's own childhood) living in suburban Japan in 1974.

When casting for the anime, Sakura personally chose Tarako due to the similarities between their voices. Over the 35 years Tarako spent voicing Maruko, the two became very close. After Sakura's death in 2018, Tarako gave a eulogy, saying, “I spent half my life as Maruko. To me growing up and becoming an angel. How's it going there ? You're still here today, aren't you? If I make it, I hope we'll still speak with the same voice.” Tarako also said in an interview last year that after losing her parents, she no longer feared death. She was quoted as saying: “I am no longer afraid of death. If you go to heaven, you will be able to meet your parents, your dog and your cat. I can also meet my friends who have become angels.” Tarako continued to work as a prominent voice actress until her passing, and her voice will be heard again in Dead Dead Demon's Dedede Destruction Kohen, premiere later in 2024. Fans on social media posted their favorite clips from Chibi Maruko-chan, as well as the video of the touching eulogy she delivered for Sakura, honoring the actress and her legacy.

There will be a private funeral organized by Tarako's family. Tarako reportedly asked: “Don’t wear mourning clothes. Wear clothes as if we were usually meeting. » Rest in peace Tarako.

