The year is yours with these library reads
Each month, the Columbia Public Library offers selections from its collection related to a best-seller or current topic. Library Associate Stephanie Thompson compiled this month's selections.
March marks the end of the first quarter of the year. How is your annual resolution going? Have you made one?
Does your new year start on January 1st? Or maybe during the Lunar New Year (February 10 this year)? Or maybe on your birthday? It could start as soon as you are ready to make a change, why wait? There are many examples of writers who decided to take a year to try something different and record the results. We can vicariously live through their experiences and/or begin our own adventures. Here are some books to help you get started.
Perhaps the genre's queen of the year is Eve Schaub. She is the author of Year Without Sugar (Sourcebooks Inc, 2014), Year without Clutter (Sourcebooks, 2017) and, more recently, Year without waste (Skyhorse, 2023). In the latter, Schaub and her family attempt to live a year without creating waste, and she learns a lot in the process. His account is funny at times, but it's also sobering to read about some of the ways people have ruined the environment. Here is an excerpt from one of his blog posts:
Since I no longer buy new clothes at all except for underwear (used only, consignment or vintage), I think buying a bra in Australia won't kill more polar bears than necessary. Plus, there's the added benefit that when I'm done with it years from now, it won't contain plastic that will poison the environment in a landfill for generations to come.
In fact, The Very Good Bra has a blog post with photos of its bra. on a home worm farm, to demonstrate their immediate compostability. You won't find that at Victoria's Secret
Another book in the genre that could be considered a stunt memoir is The Year at Least: How I Stopped Shopping, Gave My Stuff away, and Discovered That Life Is Worth More Than Anything You Can Buy in a Store (Hay House, Inc., 2018) by Cait Flanders. As the book's description notes, “the author challenged himself to consume fewer things other than shopping.” She decluttered her apartment and got rid of 70% of her belongings; she learned to repair things rather than throw them away; the waste movement and ended a television ban. At each stage, she learned that the less she consumed, the more fulfilled she felt.
The challenges these authors take on seem difficult. I'm happy to learn from their stories before trying year-long changes myself.
In The year of Danish life, discovering the secrets of the happiest country in the world (Icon Books, 2015), Londoner Helen Russell moves to the Jutland countryside to start a new life. Denmark was statistically, at the time, the happiest country in the world (it has since lost to Finland). She sets out on a quest to find out why the Danes are so happy.
Much has been written about the Danish concept of hygge during the last years. This concept, which incorporates appreciation of simple things, enjoyment of comfort and time spent together, seems like a good start to becoming a happier person. To try hygge yourself with The Little Book of Hygge, the Danish Secrets to a Happy Life (William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, 2017) by Meik Wiking.
The Year of Miracles: Recipes on Love + Heartbreak + Growing Things (Bloomsbury, 2022) is a book about loss, romance, friendship, healing, hope, and the joy of food. According to Publishers Weekly, British journalist (Ella) Risbridger… recounts a year marked by loss and shares the recipes that nourished her throughout her journey. After losing her partner in 2018, she was able to heal herself through food and friendship. This sounds like the kind of miracle that anyone would welcome into their lives.
If you want to see how much life can change in a year, look at a baby. A baby goes from a helpless newborn who can't focus his vision, roll over, or soothe himself to sleep, to just a year later, a little person with a developing personality who can say words, often walk , eat solid foods, and interact with the world. around them. The Month-by-Month Baby Book, in-depth monthly tips on your baby's growth, care and development in the first year (DK Publishing, 2023) by Ilona Bendefy can help new parents cope with any changes, even before they happen.
Whether you're becoming an environmentalist, moving, changing jobs, adjusting to a loss, having a baby, or any other new project, books can inspire and guide you along the way. It's good to know that you can turn to the public library to help you get a fresh start.
