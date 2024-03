Rare video of Bollywood legend Farida Jalal goes viral – Entertainment

Entertainment Rare video of Bollywood legend Farida Jalal goes viral She had a successful career in Bollywood for fifty years, starring in over 200 films.

Published on: Sun March 10, 2024 04:03:35 PKT

(Web Desk) – Farida Jalal, also known as Farida Sami, made her film debut in the 1960s. She rose to fame with her superb acting skills in several commercially successful films. Farida Jalal has had an incredibly successful career in Bollywood for almost fifty years, starring in over 200 films. But at some point, it seems like she faded from the spotlight somewhat. She got away from all the glitz and glamour. However, just when people were starting to forget about her, Farida Jalal made a surprise comeback in the form of a viral video. The clip shows the veteran actress outside Bhatkal's Anfal Hypermarket – the unexpected sighting has triggered waves of nostalgia among fans. A social media user wrote, “Bollywood probably doesn't care because they have ignored many legendary actors. » “I always had a soft corner for her! I always felt warm seeing her, she gave me the grandmotherly energy, innocence and sweet love that we sometimes crave! I hope she lives more than 100 years,” comments another. A third wrote: “Respect to you mom. There is no other Farida Jalal. I wish I could see more of you on screen. The industry has simply valued and honored the best actors that we have and have had. Unfortunately, many of them didn't get the recognition they deserved and they are alive and well, but we don't get to see them on screen now. Condemn!!”

Farida Jalal's film career Farida started her career in the film Taqdeer. Little did she imagine that destiny would send her to meet the great Rajesh Khanna in the very famous blockbuster film Aradhana. In 'Paras' she proved her flexibility as an actress and even though she was not the main character, she left her mark. Farida played the endearing Mrs. Malhotra, the mother of Kajol's character Simran, in DDLJ. Her warmth and authenticity made her an integral part of this iconic romantic drama. She received critical acclaim for her role in Mammo, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (review). Her portrait of a woman caught between tradition and modernity was poignant and powerful. Farida Jalal's legacy extends beyond her filmography. She has become synonymous with the quintessential Bollywood mother, portraying motherly figures with grace, strength and empathy. His contribution to Indian cinema remains invaluable.

