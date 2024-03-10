Jane Seymour, 73, denounces ageism in Hollywood

Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to selected articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address.

Jane Seymour rejects the idea that there is an expiration date for women beyond a certain age.

The 73-year-old actress spoke out against ageism in Hollywood as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new film “Irish Wish” in New York on Tuesday evening.

“Life goes on, and I don't think there's a use-by date for women unless they choose it,” the “Somewhere in Time” star said.

Seymour doubled down on her previous remarks in which she expressed that there is a confidence and ease that comes with aging.

JANE SEYMOUR, 72, SAYS HER SEX LIFE IS MORE WONDERFUL AND PASSIONATE THAN EVER

“A lot of people say, Don't you wish you were younger? And, in a funny way, no, because I've had so much experience, and I've had such a rich life, I made myself so many friends and I've had so many amazing experiences,” Seymour said.

“My life is very full now, and I hope I'm a little wiser than when I was younger,” she added.

During her interview with Page Six, Seymour reflected on how she thinks she's become wiser with age.

“I think I’ve really become my only wife,” the Emmy Award winner said. “I think it was a lot harder back then in the society I was growing up in. It was very different from today.”

She continued, “I think I learned to really stand up for myself, take risks, go the distance and be my own person.”

Set in Ireland, “Irish Wish” also stars Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry and Elizabeth Tan. In Netflix's fantasy romantic comedy, Seymour plays Rosemary Kelly, the mother of Lohan's character Maddie Kelly.

“When the love of her life becomes engaged to her friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to become a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the wedding, Maddie spontaneously makes a vow of true love, to waking up as the bride…future,” reads the film’s plot synopsis.

“I was only on the film [set] for two days, but I had a great time,” Seymour told Page Six. “When you watch the movie, I'm in it a lot, but we shot the whole thing in two days. I can’t stop getting carried away!”

In January, Seymour addressed the topic of aging by revealing that she valued intimacy more than ever in her later years.

LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In an essay the actress wrote for Cosmopolitan, she explains why sex with her musician boyfriend John Zambetti, 73, is the best she's ever had. The “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star revealed she was dating the musician in October.

“Sex right now is more wonderful and more passionate than anything I can remember, because it's built on trust, love and experience,” Seymour wrote in the magazine's “Sex After 60” issue.

She continued: “I know myself and my body now, and John has had his own experiences in his life, it's not like when you're younger. I guess among the younger generations, people have d “First have sex and then say, 'Oh, by the way, hello.'. How are you?”

JANE SEYMOUR, 72, MAKES A ROMANCE WITH MUSICIAN OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM BOYFRIEND: I'VE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER'

“The older I get, the more sex is built on emotional intimacy, on having shared the ups and downs of life with someone, our feelings, our joys, our sadness, our mutual passions and our desires.”

The UK native also dispelled the idea that the desire for sex and physical intimacy stops with age.

“Your sex life doesn’t need to end at 60,” Seymour wrote. “At the end of the day, everyone is looking for something that draws blood to a certain area.

She continued, “When you understand that, well, you'll be a happy camper. (And bonus: you won't get pregnant, right?)”

Seymour explained that she realized that intimacy “can also be selfish” after the age of 60. “I've talked with friends whose spouses have died and whose doctors have said, 'Now is the time for you to learn to be intimate with yourself,'” she recalls.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“Of course, affectionate touch changes depending on your physical capabilities as you get older, but it's certainly not something you give up just because you're a certain age,” Seymour wrote.

The former Bond girl pointed out that there is a stigma around discussing older people's sex lives and biological processes such as menopause. Seymour argued that some older people “give up” because of stigma.

“They don’t just give up physically, they give up mentally and emotionally,” she wrote. “I think life can only get better when you are open-minded and listen to your body and yourself.”

“The crazy thing is that right now I feel like I'm both experienced and 16 years old,” Seymour added. “I really think sex and intimacy are better at my age than ever before. I really do.”

The actress has been married four times. She married theater director Michael Attenborough in 1971 and they separated in 1973. Seymour was married for a year to Geoffrey Planer from 1977 to 1978.

The Golden Globe Award winner married businessman David Flynn in 1981. The two welcomed daughter Katherine, now 42, and son Sean, now 38 , before separating in 1992.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seymour was married to actor-director James Keach from 1993 to 2015, and they share 28-year-old twins, Kristopher and John.

Before dating Zambetti, the Emmy Award winner was in a nine-year relationship with British film producer David Green, 74.