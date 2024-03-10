Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, says she was the victim of cruel bullying and abuse during her pregnancy





Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has said she suffered cruel online bullying and abuse, much of which happened during her pregnancy. Speaking on stage at an event at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday, Meghan said: “I'm keeping my distance from (social media) right now just for my own well-being . Most of the harassment and abuse I received on social media and online took place when I was pregnant with Archie and Lili, and a newborn, she continued. And you just have to think about it and really understand why people would be so hateful. It's not mean. It’s cruel, she added. The Duchess gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, her first child with husband Prince Harry, on May 6, 2019. The couple then welcomed Lilibet Lili Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021. In March 2019, the British royal family asked social media users to show courtesy, kindness and respect when interacting with its online posts, after repeated instances of online abuse directed at Meghan and Kate , Duchess of Cambridge. It followed Kensington Palace's request for social media companies to help combat the rise in abuse, which included sexist and racist comments. Palace staff also began devoting more resources to filtering and deleting comments targeting Meghan, as well as blocking abusive Twitter and Instagram accounts. In the digital space and in certain sectors of media, we have forgotten our humanity. And that must change, Meghan continued. Because I understand that there is a bottom line, and I understand that a lot of money is made there. But even if it makes money, it doesn't make sense. Meghan and Harry moved with Archie to California after stepping away from the British royal family in 2020 and have frequently criticized press intrusion into their lives in the UK and US. The couple filed a lawsuit in California that year over paparazzi photos of their toddler, Archie.

