Man accused of killing Treat Williams in crash pleads guilty, avoids prison

A Vermont man accused of killing actor Treat Williams in a 2023 vehicle crash pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of careless driving resulting in death and will avoid prison time.
Koss' sentencing will be deferred for a year, Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady said, and his driver's license will be suspended during that time. He will also have to complete mental health counseling and a restorative justice program.
If he violates these conditions, the judge could impose a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine of $3,000.
CNN has reached out to Ian Carleton, Koss' attorney, for comment.
In June 2023, Ryan Koss was driving a Honda Element SUV that turned into a Williams motorcycle on Vermont Route 30 in Dorset, police previously said.
The 71-year-old actor was thrown from the motorcycle and was seriously injured. He was flown to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was pronounced dead, officials previously said.
More than a month after the accident, Koss received a summons for gross negligence resulting in death, at the request of the Bennington County Prosecutors' Office, Vermont State Police said this year last.
Williams' son Gill spoke in court Friday, sharing how difficult it has been for his family since his father's death, noting that he was writing a movie for his father, a movie they were planning to do together.
That was my story and it’s not anymore,” Gill Williams said.
He also spoke about the anger he felt and what he thought he could say in court today.
“I've spent months now thinking about anything I could say that would be hurtful and I don't want to do that,” Gill Williams said.
I know that for me, to heal, and for my family to heal, for me to move forward, I have to become a new person because you hit me that day and you killed me that day 'one way or another,' he added.
He was a different person because the person who now has to deal with the loss of my father, who was an extraordinary person, a truly extraordinary human being who had so much life to live and so many incredible things to do, is a burden. that I don't know how to deal with, without becoming a new person.
Part of being this new person, Gill Williams said, is forgiving Koss.
He said he felt he had to come to court and just say I forgive you and I hope you forgive yourself. And I don't want you to go to jail, we didn't press charges, it's very difficult to deal with the fact that there are no real repercussions, you know, you don't feel it, but what would they be? You know, nothing will bring my father back.
The Deep Rising actor's son also admitted that Koss did not intend to cause the accident.
You just weren't looking and you were careless and incompetent that day and that's where my anger goes, because I know you didn't mean to do it, he said .
“I can only extend my sincere apologies and condolences to the Williams family as well as Mr. Williams' loved ones, his fans and our community, all of whom cherished him,” Koss said, standing and addressing the court in a trembling voice after Gill Williams. Remarks.
I am here to acknowledge that this accident happened because I turned left in front of an oncoming motorcycle which collided with my car and that it was my responsibility to prevent this from happening. happened, and I'm really sorry.
Koss also spoke to Treat Williams' wife, Pam, son, Gill, and daughter, Ellie.
And I hope this moment can bring some resolution to anyone affected by this tragedy, especially Pam Gill and Ellie, I am so sorry.
Treat Williams was known for various film roles, including the 1979 musical Hair, as well as the television series Blue Bloods and Everwood. His last role was in the final season of Ryan Murphy's period piece Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, currently broadcast.
CNN's Anastasios Stefanidis, Nic F. Anderson and Dan Heching contributed to this story.
