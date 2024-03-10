Entertainment
New entertainment pop-up in Silverthorne offers visitors a larger-than-life movie experience
As the owner of a venue that hosts a fair share of DJs, Todd Altschuler, owner of 10 Mile Music Hall, saw a new trend in electronic dance music where some venues had begun using huge LED walls like backdrop for artists.
These LED walls have brought a new, high-quality visual aspect to performances and often have the type of clarity and definition that makes viewers feel like they're watching a 3D movie.
Altschuler quickly found that the cutting-edge technology behind LED walls was reflected in their price. If you find an LED wall in the $25,000 range, you are considered lucky, as they typically cost between $30,000 and $40,000.
Altschuler had a conversation with a colleague who also works in entertainment venues, and it turned out they had an LED wall several hundred feet long that wasn't going to be used until the summer.
Altschuler managed to secure the wall for a few months, and after some thought with his 7-year-old child in mind, he decided he wanted to try using it to create a family activity.
He found an empty spot, which fit the huge LED wall of the Silverthorne outlets. He signed a short-term lease, got the LED wall in the space and went from there LED playhouse was born.
It’s a pop-up experience that Altschuler plans to offer until the end of April. The front room of the space will be a showcase of LED lights, and the back room will house the LED wall.
“I call the LED wall the “jumbotron”. It is enormous. It looks like one you would find in a large sports stadium,” Altschuler said.
LED Funhouse has only been open since March 1, and Altschuler said people are already loving the films it has hosted so far.
“We put together a Grateful Dead ski film from Teton Gravity Research and we did a safari film for which a local DJ did the soundtrack,” Altschuler said.
The DJ behind the soundtrack is Mahdici, who also performs and bartends at 10 Mile Music Hall. Altschuler said he was blown away by the soundtrack Mahdici created, which includes music and sounds that mimic the sounds of a safari, and said if he could nominate Mahdici for an Emmy, he would. would do.
Altschuler said many films will be shown on the LED wall, most of which will be 30 minutes long and some a little longer. One of them will be a Teton Gravity Research film about mountain biking. There will also be shorter projections and visuals on the LED wall.
Altschuler sought to create a relaxed, lounge-like environment in the LED projection room, perfect for families with young children.
He said the films shown would be family-friendly. Still, he advises parents to think about their children's reaction to animals catching prey before taking them to see the safari movie.
Tickets generally range between $10 and $19 for films depending on their length. Shorter visits to the LED wall can cost between $5 and $10 depending on what is displayed.
The LED funhouse is located between the Eddie Bauer store and the Famous Footwear store at 145D Stephens Way in Silverthorne. Visit the website at LedFunHouse.com for the daily schedule, as it varies.
