An Oscars gift bag worth almost $200,000! | Entertainment





This year's Oscars gift bag is worth nearly $200,000. The Oscars are famous for offering attendees lavish free packages filled with goodies, from plastic surgery vouchers to five-star vacations. Buzzfeed estimates that this year's goody bag is filled with $178,000 worth of merchandise, with nominees like Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and Paul Giamatti set to walk away with a dazzling array of surprises in their bags at Sunday's ceremony. (10.03.24) The most expensive offering in the 2024 package is a three-night trip worth $50,000 to Chalet Zermatt Peak, a luxury ski chalet in the Swiss mountains. Other vacations in the set include a visit to the Golden Door Spa in San Marco, California, where the average nightly stay costs $1,800, as well as a luxury villa stay at St. Barts Paradise, where a A week's trip will be paid for. guests repay about $80,000. Affordable fashion and beauty items are packed into this year's gift bag, including an Elboque Sheepskin Bag (valued at $311), a Bagceit Purse Holder ($55), and a set of Miage skincare products ($516). The award-winning Cerabalm ($55) and D22 Tonic ($88) are also included in the bag, along with Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum ($20) and Kenra Platinum Blow Dry Spray ($34 ). There's also a trio of Instytutum Flawless Pads costing $95, the Hydrafusion 4D HA Water Burst Cream ($87) and the Fancy Match Lip Gloss ($44). A Cynosure microneedling session and Helight Sleep device valued at $139 are also in the gift bag, and novelty items include a 50th anniversary Rubiks Cube. The Oscars will be broadcast on Sunday from 7 p.m. on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, with films including Barbie, Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon vying for the best picture trophy.

