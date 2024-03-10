Why, in 2024, do award shows still have gendered acting categories?





Twenty-three should have been Liv Hewson's year. The 27-year-old actor has quickly become a fan favorite on the Showtime series. Yellow jackets, perfectly playing the tough and secretly sweet queer soccer goalie Van Palmer. But when Emmy season rolled around, a long-standing problem with the traditionally gendered format of awards shows surfaced again: Hewson, who is non-binary and uses both genders, ultimately chose to do not take the exam. Hewson said Variety, There is no room for me in the acting categories. It would be inaccurate for me to present myself as an actress. It also makes no sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It's quite simple and not that busy. I cannot submit to this because there is no place for me. Hewson belongs to a wave of non-binary and gender-nonconforming actors who found themselves at a crossroads during awards season, torn between receiving industry recognition for their work and being seen as their authentic selves. Of course, non-binary stars are not a monolith, and as a result, different artists have found different ways to deal with the gender segregation of award shows: The last of us star Bella Ramsay chooses to compete in female acting categories despite being aware that this is not ideal. The crownEmma Corrin noted in 2022 that they don't think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment, and BillionsIn Asia, Kate Dillon, the first non-binary actress to be cast as a non-binary character in a series regular role, initially led a call to remove gender from the awards ceremony equation with a open letter to the Television Academy in 2017. There are more non-binary and gender non-conforming actors in television and film than ever before, from Laid star India Moore And just like that scene-stealer Sara Ramirez to 2024 Best Actress nominee Lily Gladstone (who uses she/they pronouns and has described herself as medium gender), so why are award shows like the upcoming Oscars still clinging to a format that requires winners to pick a gender and stick to it? As anti-trans legislation advances in dozens of American states and trans youth like Benoît Next are targeted because of their gender identity, it's hard not to feel like the awards circuit should have changed its approach a long time ago. Certainly, moving from the best actor/actress categories to a less gendered iteration would be a challenge for the Academy, an organization that's not exactly known for its emphasis on diversity. It took the explosion of Hashtag #OscarsSoWhite in 2015 for the Oscars to even begin to take into account its long history of exclude and symbolize black actors and artistsand heterosexual, cis artists are still much more likely than their LGBTQ+ peers to be recognized (even for playing queer roles). Yet doesn't an institution that still dictates much of what is considered the best in the film industry have an obligation to at least try to reflect the progress made by the LGBTQ+ (and , more specifically, non-binary and trans)? And anyway, at the Oscars, as at other award ceremonies, none of the non-acting categories for Best Director, Best Editing, Costume Design, or Original Song are divided the same way .

