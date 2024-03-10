Chris Rock ready to make the rounds at Oscars parties | Entertainment

Chris Rock is ready to hit the Oscars parties this year.
The comedian, 59, deviated from the event and its celebrations in 2023, which marked the first anniversary of the moment he was attacked on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith, 55, for making a joke about actors from Men in Black. Jada Pinkett-Smith, wife of 52 years, cuts the buzz.
It remains to be seen whether Chris will attend the 96th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood this year, but sources say he was spotted around town looking happy ahead of the big day.
He was seen outside the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood on Thursday afternoon (7/3/24), with one onlooker telling Page Six: He was in a very good mood. He was very happy, like he was out there and ready to go (Wills attack), it was like water under the bridge.
Singer Melissa Etheridge, 62, took a selfie with Chris on Thursday, with a source also telling Page Six: He was yelling, Hey Melissa Etheridge, it's Chris Rock, clearly in a better mood (than in 2022.)
Melissa shared her selfie with Chris on X, which showed them smiling for the camera.
Former Vanity Fair columnist George Wayne also reunited the couple and said on Instagram where he shared his photo: Chris Rock wants to have fun this season, that's obvious.
Which means he'll probably stay all night at (Madonna's manager Guy Oseary's Oscar party) well into Sunday and Monday, when the sun rises over Santa Monica Boulevard.
Chris fled to Guy's house after being hit by Will, where he was reportedly comforted by high-profile friends.
A source told Page Six at the time: Chris was very calm, there was a lot of love for him at this party.
Wanda Sykes was his wingman for the night. He was sitting at Guy's dining table and people were lining up to comfort him and offer support.
Chris is reportedly spending time in Los Angeles working on a new project, while Will, who was banned from all Oscar events following his assault on Chris, has been filming Bad Boys 4 since.
Page Six added that representatives for Chris and the Oscars have not said whether he will attend the show on Sunday.
