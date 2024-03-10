My Secret Auckland: Actor Kazim Khan on his favorite places in the city

Kazim Khan will play the lead role in Tim Bray's upcoming stage adaptation, Margaret Mahy's The Great Piratical Rumbustification, in April.

In this Sunday Herald series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favorite places in the city. This week, Tmaki Makaurau-based actor Kazim Khan takes us on a tour of his best spots.

Favorite beach?

My favorite beach is Narrow Neck Beach in Devonport. I lived a three-minute walk away and spent many of my summers watching the sunrises over Rangitoto and swimming with my friends there. They have a cute little cafe nearby, perfect for a nice ice cream after a hot summer swim. Plus, if it's the right day, it can be almost empty: having an entire beach for your friends and yourself can be the best experience.

Your favorite place for brunch?

My favorite brunch spot would be Corellis Cafe, also in Devonport. They make good eggs and their curly fries are some of the best I've tasted. Their outdoor space is beautiful, with views across the township of Devonport all the way to the water. And if you sit in the right spot, you can see the entire Tmaki skyline, which pairs really well with one of their iced coffees.

Favorite restaurant for a dinner with friends?

I love taking my friends to 1947 in the Tmaki Makaurau CBD. It's a traditional Indian restaurant updated with a more modern style. They also have one of the best goat curries I've found in Aotearoa. It's a little pricey, but their food takes me right back to the home-cooked meals I ate as a kid.

Favorite place to take a visitor?

My favorite tourist spot would be Mission Bay Beach. It's one of the few townships open after 8 p.m., with great restaurants and great views of the coast, and some nights you can even see the lights of the North Shore.

Your favorite place to end an evening?

My favorite place to go after a night out is The White Lady food truck near Commerce Street. I've been ending my late nights there since I was 17 and have always loved every bite. They make some of the best burgers I've ever had, and that's saying a lot since I used to work as a burger chef. Nothing beats a late night food truck where the food is always delicious and conveniently located near train, ferry and bus terminals.

The White Lady. Photo / Michael Craig

Favorite place to have coffee?

My favorite place for coffee will always be Temptation Bakehouse and Cafe in Glenfield. Their dirty chairs were something to behold, and when I was studying at film school, they were my favorite every morning. The good coffee and nostalgia keep me visiting every time I return to the shore, and they have yet to disappoint. Additionally, I sometimes get the opportunity to chat with new film students who are looking to break into the industry, and it's always great to see what new talents I might work with one day.

Favorite fish and chips?

This one changes a lot, but currently my favorite fish and chip shop is the Point Chev takeaway on the corner of Great North Road and Premier Ave. Their food is crunchy because their portions are more than enough, and that's true. near me – and if I haven't made it clear, convenience is a very important factor in my eating habits.

Favorite trail for a hike?

Now, I'm not much of a hiker – you'd have a hard time getting me outside in general, let alone hiking. That being said, my favorite hiking trail is the Mangawhero Forest Walk outside of Ohakune. I did this a few years ago with my best friends, and it was the most fun I've had in a forest. It was quite easy for a beginner like me and it felt like we had the whole forest to ourselves.

Favorite place for a concert?

My favorite venue for a concert has to be the Ding Dong Lounge in the CBD. It's a bit underground, but the intimate space allows you to really feel the energy of each note played. I've seen some incredible artists perform there and even found the courage to go on stage myself a few times. Everyone in the space is welcoming to anyone who walks through the door and the diversity and talent of the performers never ceases to amaze me.

Your favorite place to find a good deal?

My favorite place to find a good deal would be one of the second hand stores in tautahi Christchurch, as well as in Kaiapoi. They always have great vintage clothing, and some of my current favorite corduroy items are all from there. It's not a place I go very often, so whenever I take a trip down south, I hunt as much as I can. They're especially good compared to the second hand stores in Tmaki Makaurau, who all seem to know exactly what they're holding and price accordingly – you can find some bad deals when you think a little off the beaten path, so to speak.

Kazim Khan to play lead role in Tim Bray's upcoming stage adaptation The great pirate rumbustification, by Margaret Mahy, in April.