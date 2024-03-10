Entertainment
Video game players' strike 'likely' soon, says SAG-AFTRA
Nobody loves sequels like the video game industry, which might explain why it seems headed toward a follow-up to one of the biggest pop culture events of 2023: the SAG-AFTRA strike that shut down Hollywood for 118 days. So says the national executive director of SAG-AFTRA/That guy who's always next to Fran Drescher at press conferences. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, who said this weekend at SXSW that a strike between video game companies and video game players is now on the cards. likely After a year apparently fruitless negotiations.
Lizzy Mathis and Jessica Alba on 'Honest Renovations,' the SAG-AFTRA Strike, and First Impressions
Wouldn't you know, the sticking point seems to be artificial intelligence, which is ready to do all kinds of really, let's call them interesting, things for the world of video game development. (Studio heads have I drooled on the idea of AI-generated games that have been rumored to be made for years at this point.) Specifically, Crabtree-Ireland is now suggesting that he thinks there's a 50-50″ or better chance that the union is going on strike, which could impact a number of people. video games that rely on dozens of hours of voice lines, motion capture and more to make their own impact narrative.
News of possible upcoming strikes comes after what was widely considered a banner year for gaming with artists like The Green KnightRalph Ineson garners rave reviews for his performances in Final Fantasy XVI And Diablo 4and enormous attention paid to the casting of Baldurs Gate III for their work to enrich these games, pervert fantasy world to life. Video game was not affected by last year's strikes as this work is covered by a separate contract, but Crabtree-Ireland says a strike could take place in the next four to six weeks if agreements on AI cannot be reached , potentially putting the games industry in the same game. A catch-up boat in a few years that production-starved film and television studios currently find themselves in.
[[[[via Variety]
