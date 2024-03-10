Entertainment
March for Free Palestine to take place before Oscars in Los Angeles
A march for a free Palestine, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, is set to take place in Los Angeles tomorrow, in the run-up to the 2024 Oscars.
The protest was called by a group of organizers, artists and film workers in collaboration with Writers Against the War on Gaza LA (WAWOG), Film Workers for Palestine, SAG-AFTRA Members for Ceasefire and many others , as they say: “No. rewards during a genocide!
Organizers say they expect hundreds of people to gather, march, blockade and disrupt, while demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire. They also call for an end to what they call “the blockade of Gaza and the occupation of Palestine.”
Cinema Workers for Palestine shared a statement on Instagram in collaboration with the Los Angeles chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, calling on people to gather at the Cinerama Dome at 1 p.m. PT on Sunday for the march.
“We will not be distracted by the entertainment industry,” read the caption of the message. “We will continue to call for a permanent ceasefire and Palestinian liberation. Let's mobilize and take to the streets to show that we refuse to look away from this ongoing genocide! Ceasefire NOW! »
Not only is Sunday the Oscars ceremony, but it is also the first day of Ramadan, which is a public holiday for the majority of Gaza residents. It is also the day that Israel is about to begin its land invasion of Rafaha small town in the south of the Gaza Strip where more than a million Palestinians have been forced to take refuge.
News of the Oscar march comes after a protest against the war between Israel and Hamas took place outside the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 25. Protesters were outside the tent playing previously recorded chants into a megaphone, such as “Free Palestine,” “Long live Palestine” and “ceasefire now.”
According to The New York Times, Earlier this week, Commander Randy Goddard of the Los Angeles Police Department indicated that they would increase security at this year's awards ceremony after hearing rumors that protests would take place.
“Our goal will be to ensure that the Oscars ceremony is a success, that guests can arrive safely and enter the hall,” said Goddard, who heads the management of the Oscars department. “But we're also going to try very hard to reach out to groups as they come forward and convey our expectation that we, as police, are here to support your constitutional rights of the First Amendment.”
The Hollywood Reporter has contacted the LAPD for comment. The Academy declined to comment.
This won't be the first year that Hollywood's biggest night takes place in the middle of a divisive war. THE Oscars 2003 took place three days after the United States invaded Iraq, weeks after stars including Matt Damon, George Clooney, Jessica Lange and Helen Hunt signed a letter urging President George W. Bush not to not attack the country.
The presenters pulled out at the last minute; the candidates chose not to run; the guests present did not stop at the red carpet and were invited to wear darker and more sober outfits; and the evening was filled with commentary on war from Adrien Brody, Nicole Kidman and Chris Cooper.
Similarly, celebrities today have spoken openly about the war between Israel and Hamas, with many calling for a ceasefire since October, just weeks after the initial Hamas attack that triggered the conflict. Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac, Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Cate Blanchett, Hasan Minhaj, Jeremy Strong and Joaquin Phoenix, among others, signed a letter calling for an “immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and in Israel before another life is lost.
During a conversation with THR Ahead of the 96th annual Academy Awards, Oscar showrunner Raj Kapoor opened up about how he and his fellow producers were preparing for possible protests or disruptions on Sunday.
“There are many projects in place and hundreds of people are involved in these types of decisions,” he said. “There is a formal plan, but ultimately a few people will make key decisions in a very short period of time if something happens. There is a lot of thought that goes into every element of this series. That's what the Oscars are for. That's why it is a global show, because every nuance is thought out in advance.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/free-palestine-march-oscars-los-angeles-1235847420/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- March for Free Palestine to take place before Oscars in Los Angeles
- Video game players' strike 'likely' soon, says SAG-AFTRA
- Lewiston shuts out Bangor to win its 25th state championship
- Boris Johnson traveled to Venezuela for secret talks with its leader
- Andrew Scott's mother Nora died after sudden illness | Entertainment
- Is Kmart fashion? This front row doesn't care
- My Secret Auckland: Actor Kazim Khan on his favorite places in the city
- Results Ada Junior High Tennis Tournament | Sport
- Michigan reports first child death due to influenza as vaccine coverage declines
- The United States abandons its aid to Gaza. Here's why it won't help alleviate a humanitarian crisis
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted out for dinner with a group in Singapore | Entertainment
- Zo Kravitz freed the nipple in a sheer backless dress for a night out with Channing Tatum