March for Free Palestine to take place before Oscars in Los Angeles

A march for a free Palestine, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, is set to take place in Los Angeles tomorrow, in the run-up to the 2024 Oscars.

The protest was called by a group of organizers, artists and film workers in collaboration with Writers Against the War on Gaza LA (WAWOG), Film Workers for Palestine, SAG-AFTRA Members for Ceasefire and many others , as they say: “No. rewards during a genocide!

Organizers say they expect hundreds of people to gather, march, blockade and disrupt, while demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire. They also call for an end to what they call “the blockade of Gaza and the occupation of Palestine.”

Cinema Workers for Palestine shared a statement on Instagram in collaboration with the Los Angeles chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, calling on people to gather at the Cinerama Dome at 1 p.m. PT on Sunday for the march.

“We will not be distracted by the entertainment industry,” read the caption of the message. “We will continue to call for a permanent ceasefire and Palestinian liberation. Let's mobilize and take to the streets to show that we refuse to look away from this ongoing genocide! Ceasefire NOW! »

Not only is Sunday the Oscars ceremony, but it is also the first day of Ramadan, which is a public holiday for the majority of Gaza residents. It is also the day that Israel is about to begin its land invasion of Rafaha small town in the south of the Gaza Strip where more than a million Palestinians have been forced to take refuge.

News of the Oscar march comes after a protest against the war between Israel and Hamas took place outside the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 25. Protesters were outside the tent playing previously recorded chants into a megaphone, such as “Free Palestine,” “Long live Palestine” and “ceasefire now.”

According to The New York Times, Earlier this week, Commander Randy Goddard of the Los Angeles Police Department indicated that they would increase security at this year's awards ceremony after hearing rumors that protests would take place.

“Our goal will be to ensure that the Oscars ceremony is a success, that guests can arrive safely and enter the hall,” said Goddard, who heads the management of the Oscars department. “But we're also going to try very hard to reach out to groups as they come forward and convey our expectation that we, as police, are here to support your constitutional rights of the First Amendment.”

The Hollywood Reporter has contacted the LAPD for comment. The Academy declined to comment.

This won't be the first year that Hollywood's biggest night takes place in the middle of a divisive war. THE Oscars 2003 took place three days after the United States invaded Iraq, weeks after stars including Matt Damon, George Clooney, Jessica Lange and Helen Hunt signed a letter urging President George W. Bush not to not attack the country.

The presenters pulled out at the last minute; the candidates chose not to run; the guests present did not stop at the red carpet and were invited to wear darker and more sober outfits; and the evening was filled with commentary on war from Adrien Brody, Nicole Kidman and Chris Cooper.

Similarly, celebrities today have spoken openly about the war between Israel and Hamas, with many calling for a ceasefire since October, just weeks after the initial Hamas attack that triggered the conflict. Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac, Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Cate Blanchett, Hasan Minhaj, Jeremy Strong and Joaquin Phoenix, among others, signed a letter calling for an “immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and in Israel before another life is lost.

During a conversation with THR Ahead of the 96th annual Academy Awards, Oscar showrunner Raj Kapoor opened up about how he and his fellow producers were preparing for possible protests or disruptions on Sunday.

“There are many projects in place and hundreds of people are involved in these types of decisions,” he said. “There is a formal plan, but ultimately a few people will make key decisions in a very short period of time if something happens. There is a lot of thought that goes into every element of this series. That's what the Oscars are for. That's why it is a global show, because every nuance is thought out in advance.