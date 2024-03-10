How Anthony Boyle Became the Most In-Demand Actor on TV





Dark-eyed and, at first glance, deceptively solemn, bordering on mournful, Boyle himself has a natural charm. Born in West Belfast, tribally Catholic (a typically religious upbringing), he listens attentively, laughs easily (especially at himself) and when he hears my County Tyrone vowels he stands up and gives me a hug fierce. It's the Irish way. I was a pain at school, he admits, as we talk about our roots. I was always suspended for impersonating teachers or refusing to learn equations. He insists his journey after being expelled was largely down to luck, although I'm not sure I left drama school a year early after being cast as Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End, followed by a stint on Broadway, an Olivier. An award and a Tony nomination are truly considered a fluke. Add to that Derry Girls (a brief but unforgettable appearance as Erin's unrequited crush), the Hollywood biopic Tolkien, the BBC drama about war crimes in Iraq, Danny Boy, HBO's The Plot Against America and the Apple 2023 thriller Tetris, in which he played disgraced newspaper baron Robert. Maxwell's son Kevin and the random hand of Destiny continue to deal out aces. On the same day that Masters of the Air ends, Boyle's latest drama series begins, also on Apple TV+, in Manhunt, in which he plays John Wilkes Booth, the man who assassinated Abraham Lincoln. It follows the extraordinary twists and turns of the 12-day search for the killer who put America's future in jeopardy, led by British actor Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln's Secretary of War. I was sent to a cowboy camp and learned to ride horses, Boyle enthuses. I was expecting something calm for a newbie but they gave me Bradley, who was really quite feisty; I suspect he has more credits and probably higher income than me.

