Eugene Levy receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

One of Canada's most famous fathers and actors, Eugene Levy, now has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Levy was inducted into the star-studded podium Friday morning for his television career, his name now number 2,773 among the list of celebrities on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

We are very pleased to welcome Eugene Levy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to his artistic achievements, Eugene demonstrated exceptional dedication to his craft and became a beloved figure in the industry, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. His professionalism and true passion for his work have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers, and of course, his millions of fans.

The Emmy-winning actor, producer and writer is best known for his comedy series Schitts Creek, co-created with his son Dan Levy, but he has appeared in a number of notable comedy films like American Pie, Best in Show and Waiting for. Guffman.

Earning this star is about all you can get from your hometown, Levy noted in his acceptance speech.

My hometown, Hamilton, was a big steel town when I was growing up and if you didn't want to spend your life in the steel mills, working in the scrap metal business or selling suits in one of Hamilton's fine haberdasheries, you had to get an education and became a doctor, dentist, lawyer, engineer or accountant, but no one went into the entertainment business. That just didn't happen in Hamilton in the 1960s, Levy said, before touching on the theatrical roles he first played as he was coming of age. Industry.

Even then, the sound of audience laughter was very appealing to me, so cut to the chase here, that's how I spent the next 50 years working in comedy, playing comedy characters. How rewarding it was, a life spent making people laugh.

Even though he's spent decades making people laugh, Levy doesn't feel like the funniest person in the family.

Here's an irony for you. I'm not the funny guy in my family. This medal belongs to my wife, Deb, and yet I am the one receiving the star. Go figure.

While Levy's son wasn't in attendance, he's filming a movie in Bulgaria, and tell me it doesn't look like an episode straight out of Schitts Creek, he was joined by the American co-star Pie, Jason Biggs, and Catherine O'Hara and her daughter Sarah Levy.

Sarah Levy, who also starred as Twyla Sands on Schitts Creek, introduced her father before introducing her star, talking about what it was like growing up surrounded by the world of film and television as Eugene Levy honed her skills for various projects, even as she stood outside her bedroom door, singing the same song over and over as she studied for final exams.

I am continually amazed by his endurance, attention to detail, passion and unwavering dedication to his craft. He takes great pride in ensuring that the final product is as good as it can be, and watching him work reminds me that even though perfection isn't possible, that doesn't mean you shouldn't reach it, said Sarah Levy.

OHara also took the podium to talk about her longtime friend and former partner at Second City Television about the type of actor and man he is.

Eugene is not at all a typical Hollywood star, OHara said. He is a very, very private man. He tries to keep it that way [] but Eugene, I'm sorry to say this, but your immense talent and unpretentious kindness will just make us continue to want to know you more and more and love you. I'm so proud of you.