Entertainment
Eugene Levy receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
One of Canada's most famous fathers and actors, Eugene Levy, now has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Levy was inducted into the star-studded podium Friday morning for his television career, his name now number 2,773 among the list of celebrities on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
We are very pleased to welcome Eugene Levy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to his artistic achievements, Eugene demonstrated exceptional dedication to his craft and became a beloved figure in the industry, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. His professionalism and true passion for his work have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers, and of course, his millions of fans.
The Emmy-winning actor, producer and writer is best known for his comedy series Schitts Creek, co-created with his son Dan Levy, but he has appeared in a number of notable comedy films like American Pie, Best in Show and Waiting for. Guffman.
Earning this star is about all you can get from your hometown, Levy noted in his acceptance speech.
My hometown, Hamilton, was a big steel town when I was growing up and if you didn't want to spend your life in the steel mills, working in the scrap metal business or selling suits in one of Hamilton's fine haberdasheries, you had to get an education and became a doctor, dentist, lawyer, engineer or accountant, but no one went into the entertainment business. That just didn't happen in Hamilton in the 1960s, Levy said, before touching on the theatrical roles he first played as he was coming of age. Industry.
Even then, the sound of audience laughter was very appealing to me, so cut to the chase here, that's how I spent the next 50 years working in comedy, playing comedy characters. How rewarding it was, a life spent making people laugh.
Even though he's spent decades making people laugh, Levy doesn't feel like the funniest person in the family.
Here's an irony for you. I'm not the funny guy in my family. This medal belongs to my wife, Deb, and yet I am the one receiving the star. Go figure.
While Levy's son wasn't in attendance, he's filming a movie in Bulgaria, and tell me it doesn't look like an episode straight out of Schitts Creek, he was joined by the American co-star Pie, Jason Biggs, and Catherine O'Hara and her daughter Sarah Levy.
Sarah Levy, who also starred as Twyla Sands on Schitts Creek, introduced her father before introducing her star, talking about what it was like growing up surrounded by the world of film and television as Eugene Levy honed her skills for various projects, even as she stood outside her bedroom door, singing the same song over and over as she studied for final exams.
I am continually amazed by his endurance, attention to detail, passion and unwavering dedication to his craft. He takes great pride in ensuring that the final product is as good as it can be, and watching him work reminds me that even though perfection isn't possible, that doesn't mean you shouldn't reach it, said Sarah Levy.
OHara also took the podium to talk about her longtime friend and former partner at Second City Television about the type of actor and man he is.
Eugene is not at all a typical Hollywood star, OHara said. He is a very, very private man. He tries to keep it that way [] but Eugene, I'm sorry to say this, but your immense talent and unpretentious kindness will just make us continue to want to know you more and more and love you. I'm so proud of you.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cp24.com/news/eugene-levy-shares-how-rewarding-his-career-is-as-he-receives-star-on-hollywood-walk-of-fame-1.6801375
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eugene Levy receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Bucknell University
- Haiti crisis: Gunmen attack police stations near National Palace as gang violence escalates
- Google Maps makes driving time even bolder with Android Auto
- How Anthony Boyle Became the Most In-Demand Actor on TV
- Google fires employees to protest military contract with Israel
- The expert explained the “danger” in Trump's meeting with the far-right leader
- New Yorkers prepare for Ramadan with prayers for Gaza
- Gorjana in Southampton offers one-for-one jewelry donations to benefit Dress For Success • James Lane Post • Hamptons Culture & Lifestyle Magazine
- Introducing Pi, the world's friendliest chatbot, powered by the new Inflection-2.5 LLM | News Explained
- 13 years since the Great East Japan Earthquake / Japanese fisheries search for new sales channels as China continues import ban
- Russian nuclear strike: US made 'rigorous' preparations for possible Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine in 2022: report