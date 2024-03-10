NFL Free Agency: Hollywood Brown to Falcons?





The Atlanta Falcons are looking for another receiver this offseason.

With free agency around the corner, the Atlanta Falcons have a pretty good idea of ​​who they could target. Strategist this obviously remains a great need, but what good is a new signalman without weapons to throw at? Sure, the Falcons have a solid No. 1 receiver in Drake London, but overall their receiver room leaves a lot to be desired. In fact, Atlanta's receivers only managed four touchdowns last season, two each to London and Scotty Miller. As a result, many expect the Falcons to target receivers in free agency. and/or the project, but who exactly? With many big names already off the market, Bleacher Report believes that Arizona Cardinals' Marquise “Hollywood” Brown would be a logical choice. February 5, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, United States; Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks to the media as Raheem Morris is introduced as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports “No matter how the Atlanta Falcons approach their quarterback situation, they could use another reliable pass catcher,” The launderer's report written. “Wideout Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts have both shown potential, but adding another top receiver would give the Falcons a well-rounded receiving corps that could support their signal-caller… “While Brown isn't a particularly complete receiver, he can still stretch the field and create big plays after the catch with his speed. He would be a solid complement to London and Pitts in the passing game.” Brown, 26, is indeed a bit of a one-trick pony, but he's pretty good at what he does. With his blazing speed, he brings a unique skill set compared to any receiver currently on the Falcons roster. That said, Brown still has his share of concerns. He's coming off a statistically difficult season in Arizona, as he caught 51 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. He also missed time due to multiple injuries throughout his career, although none of them were season-ending. According to Spotrac, Brown's projected market value sits at just under $15 million per year. A steep price, sure, but it makes sense given the value of a position receiver. Related: Falcons linked to Rams LB in free agency Time will tell if the Falcons actually decide to pursue Brown, but he certainly has a lot to offer.

