Saraswati Devi was one of the first female music composers in India.

It was the spring of 1987. I was a freshman in college when I entered an amateur singing competition. My choice of Kit Gaye Ho Khevanhaar from the 1936 film Achhut Kanya was surprised by my fellow competitors as well as the event organizer.

The organizer suggested I choose a crowd-pleasing event instead. I stuck to my guns. I recently watched Achhut Kanya and was obsessed with Devika Rani and the poignant melody composed and sung by Saraswati Devi. The bold teenager in me won. I won the consolation prize, a personal victory as well as my humble tribute to Saraswati Devi.

The first prize went to an interpretation of Aye Aane Walacomposed by Khemchand Prakash for Kamal Amrohis Mahal (1949). Both Achhut Kanya And Mahal were produced by Bombay Talkies, the iconic studio founded by Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani in 1934. Besides having a reputation for high-quality productions and knack for spotting talent, Bombay Talkies is where Saraswati Devi was presented as film music. composer thus becoming one of the first women in her field.

Saraswati Devis' peers included Ishrat Sultana, the actor-composer who played the role of Bibbo, and Jaddanbai Hussain, the mother of film star Nargis and one of the first filmmakers in Hindi cinema. But the Hindi film industry had to wait decades for women to emerge as composers. Names like Usha Khanna, Sneha Khanwalkar, Jasleen Royal, Alokananda Dasgupta, Rachita Arora and Parampara Thakur are still rare.

Bombay Talkies gave Saraswati Devi a platform to explore her talents. An entire generation of film industry wallahs has graduated from Bombay Talkies, which has become a veritable film school with experienced practitioners as well as rookie recruiters in its ranks, writes Debashree Mukherjee in her introduction to Bombay Talkies An Untold History of Indian Cinema (Mapin Edition).

The anthology, based on the photographic archives of the studio's renowned cinematographer Josef Wirsching, includes a portrait of singer and actor Chandraprabha, sister of Saraswati Devis. (An exhibition of Wirschings' photographs is currently underway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai.)

Chandraprabha's real name was Manek Homji, just as Saraswati Devi was actually Khorshed Minocher-Homji. Born into a Parsi family in 1912 in Mumbai, the siblings were trained in Hindustani classical music by the renowned musicologist Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande. The sisters adopted Hindu names after a furor erupted in the Parsi community over their decision to work in Hindi films.

Saraswati Devi composed the music for the first production of Bombay Talkies in 1935. Jawani Ki Hawaa crime thriller, filmed several love songs on the lead couple Devika Rani and Najmul Hassan, like Sakhi Ri Mohé And Main Mil Jaoon Tujhse Yehi Justice Hai.

Saraswati Devi also composed the popular tunes of Achhut Kanya, about the romance between a Brahmin man and a Dalit woman and starring Ashok Kumar and Devika Rani. The most famous song from this film is Main Bank Bird.

The song, written by JC Kashyap, is sung in a conversational style between the protagonists, who aspire to be as free as the birds in the jungle. The other song is the poignant lament Kit Gaye Ho Khevanhaarwhich appears towards the climax. This is a semi-classical song sung by Saraswati Devi herself.

One of Saraswati Devis' favorite raags was Maand, observed filmmaker Sharad Dutt in a tribute to the composer in 2018. Saraswati Devi gave Ashok Kumar hit hits such as There are no more crowds left In Jeevan Naiya (1936) and A Clever Naar Ka Shringaar In Jhoola (1941). Both these songs were covered by Ashok Kumar's younger brother Kishore Kumar to great success in Jhumroo (1961) and neighbor (1968) respectively.

Ashok Kumar revealed in an interview that Kishore Kumar took over No crowd left like a challenge. Kishore Kumar was told that he should not even attempt to sing the difficult 14-beat song which required Ashok Kumar many rehearsals to nail. Kishore Kumar rearranged the music of Jhumroo and I sang it beautifully.

On the other hand, I chat with is a light ode to Leela Chitnis, the heroine of Jhoola. Kishore Kumar asked lyricist Rajinder Kishen to expand Kavi Pradeep's original lyrics for a musical parody in the comedy. neighbor.

Saraswati Devi worked exclusively with Mumbai Talkies until 1939. The studio underwent upheaval after the death of Himanshu Rais in 1940, finally closing its doors in 1954. Bombay Talkies alumni Shashadhar Mukerjee and Ashok Kumar, who later became involved in management from the studio, chose Anil Biswas for the music of The kismet (1943).

In the 1940s, Saraswati Devi worked as a freelancer, notably for Sohrab Modis. Prithvi Vallabh (1943) and Parakh (1944). Dheere Dheere Beetroot Samay Tu Since Parakhwhich uses a musical clock as an interlude, is a memorable and refreshing song. What color is air?sung by Amirbai Karnataki in the historical drama Prithvi Vallabhwarns of the destruction likely to be caused by an army on the march.

Meel Patthar (Milestones), cultural theorist Vijay Vermas studies Hindi film music, places Saraswati Devis's compositions in the context of the influence of the Marathi school of classical music on Hindi cinema, what Verma calls lyrical classicism-lyricism classic.

Verma observed that Saraswati Devis's tunes had a classical basis but also accessible lyrics. Saraswati Devi worked in cinema at a time when actors were expected to sing their own songs, rather than letting singers do the work for them.

In the 1930s and 1940s, Bengali sensibilities dominated Hindi films, with composer RC Boral mentoring and promoting singers such as KL Saigal, Pankaj Mullick and KC Dey for the BR Sircars New Theatre. As Bombay Talkies' in-house composer, Saraswati Devi withstood Saigal's onslaught, creating evergreen tunes for films starring Devika Rani, Ashok Kumar and Leela Chitnis.

Besides the popular songs of Achhut Kanya And Jawani Ki HawaSaraswati Devi gave Bombay Talkies Manbhavan Sawan returned. In Bandhan (1940) and Don't go there today In Jhoola (1941). Her tunes were based on classical Hindustani ragas, but she kept the compositions simple so that her actor-singers could do them justice. What also worked were clear and uplifting lyrics written by Kavi Pradeep, for example. Chal Chal Re Naujawan In Bandhan.

It's hard to imagine what it must have been like for Saraswati Devi to work in cinema despite protests from her community and sexist references to her work. Famous publisher Baburao Patel said in a FilmIndia review (September-October 1935) of I love you that he watched the film only to get a glimpse of the Parsee girls [Khorsheed and Manek].

Patel's tasteless remarks, quoted in Kishwar Desai's biography Devika Rani Longest kiss, are typical of men's reductive attitude towards women in cinema: I went there thinking there was probably something to watch, but when I saw them, by God, I didn't won't say what I said. It's not worth expressing yourself in polite company.

As female composers scale new heights, they would do well to remember that they stand on the shoulders of pioneers like Saraswati Devi. Never mind ignorant men like the organizer who asked me on that sweet spring day in 1987: Saraswati Devi, who?

(Nirupama Kotru is a senior civil servant. Opinions are his own.)

